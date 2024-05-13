Beavercreek man arrested for Union Township trailer theft

Peeling

TROY — A Beavercreek man is awaiting trial after evidence was recovered connecting him to a theft from fall 2023.

Elijah Peeling, 32, of Beavercreek, was arrested without incident and is incarcerated at the Miami County Jail, according to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies received reports of a theft in the fall of 2023 about a 24-foot-enclosed trailer being stolen from a property located in Union Township.

Peeling was charged with breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and theft, a fourth-degree felony. Additional charges against another suspect will be forthcoming, said the release.

According to a complaint filed by the Miami County Clerk of Courts on April 11, on or about Oct. 31, 2023, Peeling trespassed on the land or premises of another with the intent to commit a felony.

Peeling entered a not-guilty plea on May 9, and a preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for Thursday, May 16, at 1 p.m. in the Miami County Municipal Courthouse. He is being held on a $20,000 cash only bond at the Miami County Jail.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said there has been an uptick in trailer thefts in the southern part of the county. Residents are encouraged to secure all trailers and utilize outdoor lighting to deter thefts.

Patrols have increased in the affected areas.