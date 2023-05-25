Twenty One Barrels hosts Music in the Vines for a second season

BRADFORD — Twenty One Barrels announced their second season of Music in the Vines in partnership with the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau. This year’s music series will aim to raise awareness and money for a local non-profit, the Miami County Local Food Council. The Miami County Local Food Council’s mission is to promote sustainable food practices and address food insecurity in the region by connecting citizens with local farmers.

The benefit series will take place at Twenty One Barrels in Bradford every Saturday evening beginning June 3 through Sept. 30 from 5-8 p.m. The return of the series promises to bring together the community for an unforgettable summer of local live music, food and craft beverages in support of a great cause. Attendees can expect a different local band or musician on the outdoor stage each Saturday evening. There will also be a local food truck on-site that guests can eat from during the event. There is no ticket or cover charge to attend these events, but most events are limited to guests age 21+. Patrons will have the opportunity to contribute to the non-profit via voluntary donations during their visit. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of hard cider, wine and nonalcoholic beverages during each event will be donated to the Miami County Local Food Council.

“Our Music in the Vines series is a celebration of the incredible talent we have right here in our own backyard,” said Shaun Pierce, owner of Twenty One Barrels. “We’re excited to create a space where people can come together, enjoy fantastic music, indulge in our craft beverages, and support a worthy cause like the Miami County Local Food Council. It’s truly a win-win for the community.”

Twenty One Barrels is proud to have the support of the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau, Quint Creative Signs, Hits 105.5 and Edison State Community College as the official and presenting sponsors, as well as several supporting sponsors that are helping bring this exciting series to life. Their partnership ensures that Music in the Vines will be a memorable experience for all who attend. A complete list of all sponsors is located on their website.

For more information about the Music in the Vines series, including the lineup of performers and other event details, visit the Twenty One Barrels website at www.21barrels.com/music-events.

About Twenty One Barrels: Twenty One Barrels is a premier hard cider and wine destination located in Bradford, Ohio. Offering a wide range of handcrafted beverages, Twenty One Barrels prides itself on delivering exceptional quality and taste to its customers. With a commitment to supporting the local community and providing a welcoming atmosphere, Twenty One Barrels has become a beloved gathering place for cider and wine enthusiasts in the region.