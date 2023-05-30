Two in custody following disturbance/shots fired call

By Michael Ullery

[email protected]

PIQUA — A reported disturbance call in Piqua quickly escalated on Monday night.

Piqua Police were called to a disturbance in the 300 block of Young Street at 10:13 p.m. Monday, May 29, on a report subjects who were allegedly attempting to get property were reportedly “yelling and screaming.”

According to Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department, “While officers were en-route, they were advised that a male had a gun and was about to shoot him.”

Shots were reportedly fired at that point, but no one was hit. Grove said officers arrived and learned the male and female suspects had fled the area.

Officers called in a description of the suspect vehicle. Minutes later, a Miami County Sheriff’s Office’s deputy located the suspect vehicle on County Road 25A near the Interstate 75/Farrington Road interchange.

Grove said deputies observed items being thrown from the car before the suspect vehicle was pulled over.

Deputies arrested Kendall Patrick Langham, 20, of Kettering, and Jackie M. Allen, 21, of Alabama.

Grove said a handgun, believed to have been used in the incident, was located nearby.

A 1-year-old child was found in the vehicle, as well. The child was removed to a family member.

Langham had reportedly stuck the victim, who has not been identified, several time in the head with the handgun. He refused medical treatment at the scene.

Both Langham and Allen were transported to the Miami County Jail.

Langham, who is out on bond from a court in Alabama where he faces a capitol murder charge, now faces charges in Piqua. including felonious assaultt, a second-degree felony; criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor; discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premise, third-degree felony; having a weapon under disability, a third-degree felony; inducing panic, a fourth-degree felony; improperly discharging a firearm into habitat, a second-degree felony; endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Allen is facing charges of failure to report a felony, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Both suspects were arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday. Langham remains in the Miami County Jail on bonds totalling $1.26 million dollars. Allen’s bond is $110,000. She also remains in jail.

Piqua Police is continuing the investigation into the incident.