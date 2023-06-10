Union City Browns Backers donate to EverHeart Hospice

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice recently received a generous donation of $400 from The Union City Browns Backers.

Scott Stahl, Founder and President of the Union City Browns Backers since its start in 1987, shared that the group likes to support local non-profits through raffles and 50/50 drawings at their monthly meetings. During the past six years, The Browns Backers have raised $6,600 to support EverHeart’s mission of serving patients and families experiencing a life-limiting illness.

When asked why they continue supporting EverHeart Hospice, Stahl stated, “It’s a very important organization. I work for Kaup Pharmacy and have come in contact with many EverHeart employees. They are extremely gracious, caring people that care for their patients. They are a great benefit to our community to have available for those that need it.”

Stahl shared that The Union City Browns Backers is looking to add even more members to their club, which meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of every month July through December, at the Pizza Hut in Union City. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Union City Browns Backers, you may contact their President at 937-414-9772. Their first meeting of the year will be on July 6.

For more information on the patient and family-centered care that EverHeart Hospice has been known for over the past 43 years, visit www.everhearthospice.org or contact a team member at 800-417-7535.