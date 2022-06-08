Upcoming blood drives planned

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — Community Blood Center needs donors to avoid a summer shortage. Consider donating blood at one of the following blood drives:

• The Covington Eagles community blood drive Monday, June 13 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 715 East Broadway Ave., Covington.

• The Scott Family McDonald’s community blood drive Tuesday, June 14 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 987 East Ash St., Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua.

• The First Presbyterian Church of Troy community blood drive Wednesday, June 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 20 South Walnut St.

• The Knights of St. John community blood drive Thursday, June 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 110 South Wayne St., Piqua.

• The village of Pleasant Hill Council community blood drive Friday, June 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newton Field House Community Center, 201 Long St., Pleasant Hill.

Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Step Up to the Plate” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The goal of the “Step Up to the Plate” summer blood drive campaign is to encourage more first-time donors, remind donors to give despite summertime distractions, and to challenge those who can to donate at least twice.

Donate at any CBC blood drive or the CBC Donor Center through Aug. 27 and you are automatically entered in a drawing to win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies game at Great American Ball Park, followed by a Cole Swindell concert, plus $100 in concession stand gift cards.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information, visit www.givingblood.org.