UVCC donates to Operation Cover-Up

UVCC School Resource Officer Chase Underwood thanked UVCC students, Friday, Oct. 21, for their participation in Operation Cover-Up. This is the 31st year of Operation Cover-Up, ran by the sheriff’s office and Sunset Cleaners, which collects coats, hats, and gloves for Miami County children.

