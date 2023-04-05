UVCC to host Meet the Teacher Open House

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center will welcome incoming students for the 2023-24 school year on campus with a Meet the Teacher open house, Thursday, April 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

All students, regardless of their current acceptance status, are invited to attend along with their parents or guardians.

In addition to talking with career-tech lab instructors during this event, students will be able to get information on tools and supplies needed for next year and even size and order uniforms.

Students who are not able to attend this evening can still find relevant information on the school’s website or by connecting with their home school counselor.