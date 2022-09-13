WACO Field hosts 29th annual fly-in

TROY — Numerous vintage cars and planes will be on display at WACO Airfield this weekend, as part of the 29th annual WACO Vintage Aircraft Fly-In.

WACO Air Museum will hold its annual Fly-In from 10 a.m. to around 5 p.m. on Sept. 16-18. The event will be located at the airfield at 1865 S. County Road 25A in Troy.

“Come visit the planes and pilots of a bygone era,” said a WACO press release. “We are expecting over 50 different planes, aerial demonstrations from our Barnstormer R/C Club, static displays from the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, activities for the kids, food trucks and so much more!”

As usual, public biplane rides will also be available all weekend during the fly-in.

“We expect between 60 to 70 different aircraft from the 1930s through the 1940s,” said Eric Combs, WACO Air Museum operations manager. “The cars will be Model As and Model Ts. As for the cars, they know to come, but I’m not sure how many (will be there).”

Daily admission during the fly-in will be $6 per adult, $3 per child, $5 for veterans and $10 for a weekend pass. Children 4 and under are free.

“There will be a candy drop for the children by the Barnstormer R/C Club on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m.” Combs said.

More information can be found on WACO Air Museum’s website at www.wacoairmuseum.org or by calling the museum at 937-335-9226.