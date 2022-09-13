Week 5 MVL Football Previews

The Troy football team returns home Friday night, looking to continue the momentum fron last week’s road win over Stebbins.

The Trojans (2-2 overall, 1-2 MVL) will host Fairborn (1-3, 1-2).

Troy had a 17-7 win over previously unbeaten Stebbins last week.

The Trojans rely on a powerful running game on offense.

Jahari Ward leads the way with 466 yards and four touchdowns on 84 carries, while Nick Kawecki four touchdowns and 257 yards on 30 carries.

Colin Stoltz has 177 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries.

Devon Strobel has 19 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and one sack for the defense.

Gavin Burris has 18 tackles, Evan Johnson has 17 and Andrew Helman has 15.

Logan Ullery is coming off a three interception game and has five interceptions, to go with 15 tackles.

Noah Miller has 3.5 tackles for loss.

Fairborn is coming off its first win of the season, beating Greenville 36-35 last Friday.

Quarterback JT Smith has completed 66 of 114 passes for 657 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Caelan Bush has 24 catches for 291 yards and one touchdown, Michael Wardle has 15 catches for 142 yards and Elija Ward has 15 catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith leads the rushing attack with 53 carries for 245 yards and five touchdowns.

Reshaun Redmond leads the defense with 24 tackles.

Dominique Johnson has 18 tackles and two interceptions, Dez Mata has 18 tackles and Nathan Speakman has 17 tackles.

Sidney vs.

Piqua

The Indians (3-1, 2-1) will host the Yellow Jackets (2-2, 2-1) in the annual “Battered Helmet” game.

Piqua is looking to bounce back from a loss to Xenia last Friday.

Quarterback Brady Ouhl is 24 of 40 passing for 429 yards and six touchdowns.

Ryan Brown leads the receivers with seven catches for 198 yards, while Dre’Sean Roberts and Mickey Anderson both have six receptions.

Sam Schmiesing leads the rushing attack with 37 carries for 260 yards.

Colten Beougher has 39 tackles, including 4.5 for loss to lead the defense.

Schmiesing has 38 tackles, eight for loss and three sacks and Devon FInley has 30 tackles.

Bryson Roberts has two interceptions, returning both for touchdowns.

Sidney is coming off a 12-6 win over Butler.

Tucker Herron has completed 45 of 75 passes for 446 yards, with three touchdowns and six interceptions.

Sam Reynolds has 21 catches for 300 yards.

Isaiah Foster has 41 carries for 169 yards and Jy Foster-Wheeler has 16 catches for 150 yards.

Julius Spradling and Tank Fleming have returned kickoffs for touchdowns.

Myles Vordemark has 37 tackles, including 3.6 for loss.

Wyatt Biddle has 27 tackles and Brice Hughes has 17.

Stebbins vs.

Tippecanoe

The Red Devils (4-0, 3-0) will play on their home field for the first time Friday night when Stebbins (3-1, 2-1) visits.

Tipp is coming off a win over West Carrollton.

Quarterback Liam Poronsky has completed 35 of 57 passes for 436 yards, with seven touchdowns and one interception.

Evan Liette leads the receivers with 12 catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

Xavier Jones has rushed for 386 yards on 53 carries.

Cael Liette leads the defense with 46 tackles, 7.5 for loss and three sacks.

Josh Dietz has 32 tackles, including four for loss and Christian Hartman has 19 tackles, including 5.5 for loss.

Payton Bey has 20 tackles and DJ Martin has 19 tackles.

Stebbins quarterback Adrian Norton has completed 15 of 35 passes for 301 yards, with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Rayvonn Harris-Belle has nine catches for 249 yards and five touchdowns.

Damir Dewberry has 66 carries for 413 yards and five touchdowns, while Norton has 50 carries for 360 yards and six touchdowns.

Lavell Lyles has 26 tackles for the defense, Caden Keller has 21 and Isaac Dellaria has 20.

Deshawn Cunning has two interceptions.

