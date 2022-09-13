Week 5 TRC Football Previews

The Milton-Union football team will look to keep things rolling when Troy Christian visits Friday night.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the TRC, while the Eagles are coming off their first win and are 1-3 overall and 1-0 TRC.

Milton quarterback Nate Morter has completed 26 of 48 passes for 474 yards, with six touchdowns and one interception.

Blake Brumbaugh has 12 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns and Cooper Brown has hauled in two touchdown passes.

Michael Elam leads the rushing attack with 49 carries for 282 yards six touchdowns, while Jordan Foose has 37 carries for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

Blake Brumbaugh has 237 yards and five touchdowns on just 17 carries and averages 18.7 yards on punt returns.

Ozzie Gregg has 33 tackles, including eight for loss and two sacks.

Cooper Brown has 25 tackles, including three for loss and Peyton Mayfield has 26 tackles and three interceptions.

Dawson Tinnerman has 20 tackles and Jake Brown has 17 tackles, including four for loss.

Lee Burkett leads the Troy Christian offense.

He has completed 24 of 62 passes for 80 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions.

He has also rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries.

Christian Jarvis leads the receivers with 12 catches for 240 yards and three touchdowns and he has returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Burkett leads the defense with 22 tackles, while Vaughn King has 20 tackles, including six for loss.

Bethel vs.

Covington

The Buccs (1-3, 0-1) will host the Bees (0-4, 0-1) at Smith Field Friday night.

Covington quarterback Kian French is 8-for-28 passing for 61 yards.

DeAnthony Bennett leads the rushing attack with 94 yards and two touchdowns on 49 carries.

Day’Lynn Garrett has 14 carries for 80 yards.

Derrick Meyer has 26 tackles, Garrett Leistner has 25 tackles and two interceptions and Jack Blumenstock has 15 tackles.

Bethel quarterback Cooper Mears has completed 21 of 53 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown.

Jason Bowen has 15 receptions for 201 yards and Lucas Truman has caught two touchdown passes.

Remi Brannan has rushed for 85 yards on 17 carries and Christian Bennett has 82 yards on 39 carries.

Brannan has 31 tackles, including 6.5 for loss.

Bowen has 28 tackles and Braxton Lawson has 25 tackles, including six for loss.

Miami East

vs. Lehman

The Vikings (0-4, 0-1) will travel to Sidney to play the Cavaliers (1-3, 0-1).

East quarterback Brock Ritchea has completed 27 of 65 passes for 310 yards.

Michael Hohenstein has nine catches for 122 yards and Vincent Crane has seven catches for 94 yards.

Connor Dalton leads a balanced rushing attack with 149 yards on 53 carries.

Dylan Williams has run for four touchdowns and has 148 yards on 27 carries and Brian Laughman has 26 carries for 142 yards.

Dalton has 29 tackles, Aaron Mills has 25 and Ritchea has 20 for the defense.

Lehman quarterback Donovan O’Leary has completed 19 of 70 passes for 184 yards.

Seth Knapke has five catches and Nathan Sollmann has four.

O’Leary leads the rushing attack with 122 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries.

AJ Newson leads the defense with 34 tackles, six for loss and three sacks.

Hayden Sever has 20 tackles and four interceptions, Ethan Stiver has 17 tackles and Sollmann has 16 tackles and two interceptions.

