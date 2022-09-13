Monday Prep Sports Roundup

CASSTOWN — In a TRC boys soccer showdown, Miami East opened a 3-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 victory over Bethel Monday night.

“It was a typical Miami East-Bethel game,” Bethel boys soccer coach Bob Hamlin said. “Though we lost tonight, I loved the fight in the guys. It was two teams slugging it out on a rainy night. We fell behind 3-0 with just over 27 minutes left, but we just kept digging and scraping. We got two back, but we could just not get the game tying goal.

“We had some injuries coming into the game and some guys played out of position. Some young guys came on and played some big minutes for us tonight.”

Ethan Gudorf, Colin McEldowney and Caleb Stone all had goals for Miami East, while Dylan Barnes and Kayden Weldy had one assist each.

Jace Houck had one goal and one assist for Bethel.

David Kasimov had a goal and Ethan Tallmadge had an assist.

Milton-Union 6,

Eaton 2

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys soccer team picked up a non-conference win at home.

Mason Grudich had two goals and one assist and Braden Schauer had one goal and one assist.

Luke Daum, Mitchell Madewell and Mason Quesinberry all had one goal and Titus Copp had one assist.

Nate Barker had 10 saves in goal.

Troy Christian 5,

Lehman 0

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team picked up a home win in TRC action Monday night.

Golf

Lehman 179,

Milton-Union 187

WEST MILTON — The Lehman Catholic boys golf team got a TRC win at Homestead Golf Course Monday.

Lehman scorers were Noel Peterson 42, Henry Peterson 43, Hezekiah Bezy 44 and Nicholas Wright 51.

Milton-Union Grady Vechazone was medalist with a 38.

Other Bulldog scorers were Colin Fogle 41, Maria Whalen 53 and Colten Alcorn 55.

GIRLS

Soccer

Springboro 2,

Troy

SPRINGBORO — The Troy girls soccer team dropped a road game in non-conference action Monday night.

Miami East 2,

Bethel 0

TIPP CITY — The Miami East girls soccer team picked up a TRC win Monday night.

Maryn Gross and Lindi Snodgrass had one goal each and Brooke Shafer had an assist.

Lehman 4,

Troy Christian 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team picked up a home win in TRC action.

Eva Dexter scored all four goals for Lehman Catholic.

Callie Giguere had three saves in goal.

Tennis

Milton-Union 5,

Greeneview 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls tennis team improved to 11-3 on the season.

In singles, Shannon Brumbaugh had her third “Golden Set” of the season in a 6-0, 6-0 win; Peyton Henderson won 6-0, 6-1 and Megan Grove won 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Ellie Coate and Maggie Black won 6-0, 6-0; and Hazel Weber and Malaysee Burgess won by default.