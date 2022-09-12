THS marching band earns superior rating

TROY – The Troy High School band’s tradition of excellence marches on.

The marching band was able to earn a superior ranking and earn a spot at the Ohio Music Educators Association’s state competition Saturday night, Sept. 10, at Troy Memorial Stadium in its first competition of the year. Bands must earn a score of 1 (superior) at a local meet throughout the competition season to secure a state berth.

Of the 13 bands competing at Troy Memorial Stadium Saturday, Troy was the only one to earn the superior rating at the competition. Troy is one of only four bands in Ohio to earn a spot at state every year since the competition’s inception in 1980.

“For us to earn a superior rating in our first competition of the year says a lot about how hard these kids worked this summer to get ready for the fall,” Troy High School Director of Bands Molly Venneman said. “Getting a 1 in the first contest of the season is not easy to do. We are so proud of these kids; this shows them how hard work pays off.”

Troy’s show this year is “Clue,” and is based on the popular board game and move of the same name. With a mix of music, traditional marching and theatrical effects, the band was able to bring the partisan crowd at the stadium to its feet by the show’s conclusion.

“It was great to do it in front of our home crowd. We had so many parents, grandparents, family members, friends and fans there to support us,” Venneman said. “It’s always exciting when you can earn a superior rating, but when you can do it in front of a home crowd, it’s just a little more special.”

The band’s competition season will continue Saturday at Licking Heights. On Sept. 24, the band will compete at Versailles. After taking the following weekend off for homecoming, the band will be in competition again Oct. 8 at Versailles and Oct. 15 at Piqua.

“We are so happy with where we are and the progress we’ve made since this summer, but our kids know there’s still a lot of work to be done,” Venneman said. “I know these kids are going to keep working hard every day to improve and get better. This is just the beginning. We are excited for what’s to come for the rest of the competition season.”