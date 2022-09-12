Miami Co. Commissioners certify outstanding sewer fees

TROY – Miami County Commissioners approved the certification of county properties with unpaid sewer rates during their general meeting on Thursday, Sep. 8. The action came after commissioners went into two executive sessions at the top of the meeting

The first executive session was for compensation and benefits, and the second session was for pending imminent litigation.

The first resolution the commissioners approved involved acknowledging the receipt of the certified statement from the Miami County Prosecutor Anthony Kendell. According to the resolution, the statement “shall specify the number of criminal prosecutions pursued to final conviction and sentence under his official care during the preceding year.”

Then, the commissioners certified the unpaid sewer rates and/or charges with the penalties to the Miami County Auditor’s Office. The unpaid fees will be placed on the property tax list for collection. The commissioners also certified the unpaid water rates and/or charges.

According to Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp, there were 49 parcels with outstanding sewer fees and two parcels with outstanding water fees.

“These are about the same percentages as previous years,” said Huelskamp.

At the end of the meeting, Commissioner President Ted Mercer thanked Miami County Common Pleas Judge Stacy Wall for organizing the 2022 Miami County Mental Health Fair.

“Mental health is a topic, I think, we’ve all dealt with at some point in our lifetime,” said Mercer.