Walmart Wellness Day: Free screenings, affordable immunizations

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – A new year presents the opportunity for a new you, and Walmart invites communities to own their health journey by joining them for the first Wellness Day of 2024 on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure as well as affordable immunizations like flu, COVID-19, HPV, mumps, measles and more at nearly 4,600 pharmacies nationwide.

Nearly 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. local time on Saturday, Jan. 20. To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub. Select stores will also feature vision screenings, in-store giveaways and demos of wellness products.

Walmart Wellness Day events includes the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

• Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

• Affordable immunizations, including flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A & B and more

• No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines

• Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

“What an ideal opportunity we have to begin the year connecting with the communities we serve,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s Senior Vice President of Pharmacy. “Wellness Day is a fun experience that allows customers and patients to check in on their health while also building relationships with our incredible pharmacy teams. I’m immensely proud of the ways we continue to build on our touchpoints of care across Health & Wellness at Walmart.”

“The Wellness Day experience offers elevated browsing and sampling for our customers, highlighting the broad assortment of innovative items we offer,” said Ralph Clare,senior vice president, Health and Wellness, Consumables. “It’s the first of the year, and we know a lot of people are eager and motivated to begin a new wellness journey. We want to help them do that, with even extra savings, with rollbacks across healthy foods, vitamins and supplements and fitness gear.”

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 5 million free health screenings for customers. More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas, which means Walmart is often the first stop for health care in these rural and underserved communitie