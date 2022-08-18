Wednesday Prep Sports Roundup

MIAMISBURG — The Troy girls tennis team improved to 4-1 with a 3-2 win over Miamisburg Thursday.

In singles, Nina Short lost to Sophie Jovanov 6-3, 6-2; Josie Romick lost to Grace Sunderman 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (3) and Elizabeth Niemi defeated Jada Harbuh 6-0, 6-4.

In doubles, Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers defeated Nithya Purchun and Mia Shoemaker 6-3, 6-1 and Katie Bertke and Gwen Turnbull defeated Presley Cooper and Oakley Anslinger 6-2, 6-3.

Golf

Southeastern 181,

Bethel 201

SPRINGFIELD — The Bethel girls golf team dropped a road match at Locust Hills.

Kerigan Calhoun led Bethel with 44.

Other Bethel scores were Aly Bird 45, Paige Kearns 52 and Abby Stratton 60.

BOYS

Soccer

Bethel 5,

Kenton Ridge 2

TIPP CITY — The Bethel boys soccer team picked up a win Wednesday to improve to 1-0-1.

“The final result does not really tell exactly what kind of game it was,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Offensively, we got the ball into so many dangerous positions, but we could just not find the back of the net. If we score some of those balls, it probably opens up the game a little bit more.

“Defensively, we had some problems tonight that we have not really had this summer. The second half was better, but we have to get better back there. I love our guys. They work hard and will not be denied.”

Jace Houk had two goals and one assists and Grant Bean had one goal and one assist.

David Kasimov and Kyle Brueckman had one goal each. Ethan Tallmadge added two assists.

Golf

Newton 152,

Milton-Union 179

PIQUA — Newton’s Aaron Colvin carded a one-under par 35 on the front nine at Echo Hills to lead the Indians to victory and take medalist honors in a TRC match.

Other Newton scorers were Ty Schauer 37, Brady Downing 38 and Hudson Montgomery 42.

Grady Vechazone and Colin Fogle each carded a 40 for Milton-Union.

Colten Alcorn had a 45 and Maria Whalen carded a 54.