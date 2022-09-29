Wednesday Prep Sports Roundup

SIDNEY — The Troy girls soccer team lost 2-0 at Sidney Wednesday.

The Trojans are now 7-5 overall and 5-1 in the MVL, while Sidney improved to 8-2-1 overall and 6-0 in the MVL.

Tippecanoe 3,

Fairborn 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team improved to 10-2 overall and 6-0 in the MVL with a home win.

Volleyball

Piqua 3,

W.Carrollton 0

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team picked up its first win in MVL play Wednesday at Garbry Gymnasium with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 victory.

Shawnee 3,

Newton 1

PLEASANT HILL — In a matchup of WOAC unbeatens, Preble Shawnee was able to hold Newton off 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19.

Shawnee improved to 15-1 overall and 9-0 in the WOAC, while Newton dropped to 16-1 overall and 9-1 in the WOAC.

Bella Hall and Sienna Montgomery both pounded 12 kills for the Indians.

Ella Rapp had 33 assists and 14 digs and Eva Bowser had 23 digs.

Emma Hemphill had 13 digs, Olivia Rapp had 12 digs and Kaylee Deeter added 10 digs.

Golf

Versailles D-II

Sectional

WEBSTER — Miami East, Covington, Lehman Catholic and Milton-Union had girls compete in the D-II sectional at Stillwater Valley Golf Course Wednesday.

Miami East finished 11th with 483.

Olivia Patton carded a 98, to miss a playoff for the last individual spot by one stroke and led the the Vikings.

Other East scores were Olivia Shaffer 115, Ava Jacomet 129, Kendal Staley 141 and Bianca Stevens 149.

Covington finished 14th with a 501 total.

Covington scores included Kara Stephan 118, Kila Stephan 123, Amie Burtrum 126, Calleigh Edgell 134 and Lainee McMaken 147.

Lehman’s Isabel Flores shot 110 and Milton-Union’s Maria Lopez Whalen carded a 111.

Xenia D-II

Sectional

XENIA — The Bethel girls golf team finished fifth at the Xenia D-II sectional at WGC Monday.

Bethel finished with a 465 total.

Bethel scores included Kerigan Calhoun 102, Kaylee Brookhart 117, Paige Kearns 117, Aly Bird 129 and Abby Stratton 145.

Troy Christian’s Julia Sargent carded a 118.