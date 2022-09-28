Week 7 TRC Football Preview

The Milton-Union football team will get an extra home game this week.

The Bulldogs were supposed to be the opponent at Covington’s homecoming Friday night.

But, with the game cancelled, the Bulldogs picked up Dohn Community Schools and will host them.

Milton-Union is 6-0 and Dohn is 3-1.

Bulldogs quarterback Nathan Morter is 36 of 61 passing for 718 yards and 10 touchdowns, with one interception.

Blake Brumbaugh has 15 catches for 548 yards and five touchdowns. Brumbaugh has also rushed for six touchdowns on just 20 carries, returned a punt for a touchdown and returned two interceptions for a touchdowns.

Cooper Brown has 11 catches for 236 yards and three touchdowns.

Jordan Foose has 45 carries for 347 yards and six touchdowns and Michael Elam has 322 yards and seven touchdowns on 51 carries.

Ozzie Gregg leads the defense with 56 tackles, including 10 for loss.

Peyton Mayfield has 33 tackles and three interceptions and Cooper Brown also has 33 tackles.

Miami East

vs. Troy Christian

The Vikings (0-6, 0-3) travel to the Eagles (1-5, 1-2) Friday night.

Quarterback Lee Burkett has completed 24 of 62 passes for 411 yards and four touchdowns with six interceptions.

He also leads the rushing attack with 36 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

Christian Jarvis has 12 catches for 240 yards and three touchdowns and has also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Burkett leads the defense with 22 tackles and Vaughn King has 20 tackles.

Miami East quarterback Brock Ritchea has completed 32 of 87 passes for 372 yards.

Michael Hohenstein has 12 catches for 173 yards and Vincent Crane has eight catches for 110 yards.

Dylan Williams leads the rushing attack with 288 yards and five touchdowns on 51 carries.

Connor Dalton leads the defense with 38 tackles and Aaron Mills has 36.

Williams has 32 tackles and Hohenstein has two interceptions.

Northridge

vs. Bethel

The Bees (2-4, 2-1) will look to extend their two-game win streak against the Polar Bears (4-1, 1-1).

Cooper Mears has completed 37 of 82 passes for 473 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jason Bowen has caught 19 passes for 262 yards and Lucas Truman has caught 10 passes for 194 yards and four touchdowns.

Remi Brannan leads the defense with 48 tackles, including 9.5 for loss.

Bowen has 42 tackles and Braxton Lawson has 30, including 6.5 for loss.

Northridge quarterback Jayden Kelly has completed 22 of 42 passes for 268 yards.

Jeremy Henry leads the rushing attack with 847 yards and nine touchdowns on 82 attempts.

Kelly has rushed 36 times for 502 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jaylen Holloway has returned a punt for a touchdown.

On defense, Henry has 80 tackles, including 12 for loss. He has two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles and two interceptions.

Marcus Tyree has 48 tackles, including 10 for loss and Taron Hill has 43 tackles, including six for loss.

Lucas Hawkins had nine tackles for loss and Joseph Cloins has seven tackles for loss.

Lehman vs.

Riverside

The Cavaliers (2-4, 1-2) will travel to the Pirates (4-2, 3-0) Friday night.

Lehman quarterback Donovan O’Leary has completed 35 of 111 passes for 354 yards.

Seth Knapke leads the receivers with 10 catches for 170 yards.

O’Leary leads the rushing attack with 52 carries for 236 yards and three touchdowns and Nathan Sollmann has also rushed for three touchdowns.

AJ Newson leads the defense with 58 tackles, including seven for loss.

Hayden Sever has 36 tackles and four interceptions and Ethan Stiver has 35 tackles.

Riverside quarterback Myles Platfoot has completed 42 of 87 passes for 722 yards and nine touchdowns, with four interceptions.

Simon Godwin has 25 catches for 468 yards and seven touchdowns.

Warren Shockey leads the rushing attack with 143 carries for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

Skyler Hudson leads the defense with 48 tackles and Dominik Stotler has 37 tackles.

