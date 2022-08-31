Week 3 Football Previews

Another week of high school football games kicks of Thursday night when Milton-Union hosts Oakwood in Thursday Night Lights game with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Bulldogs (2-0) are coming off a big win at Valley View, while Oakwood (1-1) is coming off a 33-14 loss to Northridge.

Milton will be looking to avenge its only loss in the regular season a year ago.

Quarterback Nate Morter has completed 15 of 27 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Cooper Brown has caught four passes for 83 yards and Blake Brumbaugh has six catches for 66 yards.

Michael Elam leads the rushing attack with 179 yards on 32 carries.

Jordan Foose and Brumbaugh have both rushed for more than 100 yards, as Brumbaugh averages 11 yards per carry, 11 yards per reception and 26 yards on punt returns.

Ozzie Gregg leads the defense with 15 tackles and two sacks.

Cooper Brown has 13 tackles, Peyton Mayfield has 12 tackles and three interceptions and Jake Brown has 10 tackles.

The Lumberjacks are led by quarterback Stephen Lauterbach, who has completed 28 of 57 passes for 193 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and leads the rushing attack with 39 yards on 13 carries.

Max Parker leads the receivers with eight catches for 89 yards.

Parker averages 33.0 yards on kickoff returns and 20.0 yards on punt returns.

FRIDAY

Butler vs.

Tippecanoe

Tippecanoe (2-0, 1-0 MVL) will host Vandalia-Butler (1-1, 1-0) at Sidney Memorial Stadium/30&0 Field.

Quarterback Liam Poronsky has completed 20 of 32 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Evan Liette leads the receivers with eight catches for 117 yards, while Xavier Jones leads the rushing attack with 127 yards on 27 carries.

Cael Liette leads the defense with 31 tackles and two sacks and Josh Dietz has 21 tackles.

Butler quarterback Luke Seibert has completed 25 of 49 passes for 373 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Tayven Crump has eight catches for 166 yards and Austin Flohre has five catches for 80 yards.

AJ Turner leads the rushing attack with 30 carries for 84 yards.

Dohnavan Collins leads the defense with 20 tackles.

Madison vs.

Troy Christian

Troy Christian (0-2) will host Middletown Madison (0-2) Friday night.

Troy Christian quarterback Lee Burkett has thrown two touchdown passes and rushed for two touchdowns this season.

Christian Jarvis had a kickoff return for a touchdown in the opener and caught an 80-yard TD pass last week.

Lane Obaugh also caught a touchdown pass last week.

Madison quarterback Brady Haas has completed 11 of 34 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown.

Aiden Grooms leads the receivers with four catches for 47 yards and Kwenton Rhodus leads the rushing attack with 54 yards rushing on 28 carries.

Miami East

vs. Northwestern

Miami East (0-2) will look to get untracked against Northwestern (0-2).

Quarterback Brock Ritchea has completed 11 of 22 passes for 52 yards.

Vincent Crane leads the receivers with four catches for 49 yards, while Brian Laughman leads the rushing attack with 20 carries for 126 yards.

Aaron Mills leads the defense with 19 tackles.

Quarterback Brock Mansfield has completed 12 of 23 passes for 112 yards and leads the rushing attack with 142 yards on 37 carries.

Tim Seagle leads the receivers with six catches for 93 yards.

Grant Baker leads the defense with 15 tackles and Ried Smith has 14 tackles.

Brookville

vs. Bethel

Bethel (0-2) will host Brookville (2-0) Friday night.

Bethel quarterback Elijah Schroeder has completed 11 of 27 passes for 133 yards.

Jason Bowen leads the receivers with seven catches for 118 yards, while Christian Bennett leads the rushing attack with 20 carries for 49 yards.

Quarterback Keegan Mohr has completed 10 of 13 passes for 137 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

Kory Davis leads the receivers with four catches for 94 yards and Tim Davis leads the rushing attack with 21 carries for 303 yards.

Davis also leads the defense with 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Lehman Catholic

vs. Goshen

Lehman (1-1) will look to bounce back from Saturday’s loss to New Bremen when the Cavaliers travel to Waynesfield-Goshen (2-0).

Lehman quarterback Donovan O’Leary has completed eight of 32 passes for 90 yards.

Nathan Sollman leads the rushing attack with 17 carries for 85 yards and has two receptions for 38 yards.

Justin Chapman has caught two passes for 34 yards.

AJ Newson leads the defense with 13 tackles and three sacks.

Ethan Stiver has 11 tackles and Hayden Sever has three interceptions.