DeWine orders flags lowered to recognize Ohio Overdose Awareness Day

COLUMBUS — In honor of the lives lost to overdose and to recognize and raise awareness for Ohio Overdose Awareness Day, Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state from sunrise until sunset on Aug. 31, 2022.

DeWine signed Senate Bill 30 on June 8, 2021, designating Ohio Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 each year to remember those lost to overdose and to encourage action to prevent those deaths. Ohio Overdose Awareness Day is an opportunity for all Ohioans to remember loved ones lost to an overdose and recognize those who have a substance use disorder and are working toward recovery.

RecoveryOhio, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, and the Ohio Department of Health have partnered to launch www.naloxone.ohio.gov, a new website that streamlines the process of requesting the lifesaving drug, naloxone, that can reverse an opioid overdose.