Weekend Baseball Roundup

CINCINNATI — The Troy baseball team improved to 20-4 Saturday with a 5-1 win over Milford at the Moeller Athletic Complex.

Piqua 11,

West Carrollton 1

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua baseball team improved to 15-7 overall and 12-3 in the MVL with a road win Saturday.

Tippecanoe 8,

Sidney 1

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe baseball team picked up a MVL win Saturday.

Cayden McKinney pitched a five-hitter, striking out nine.

Preston Zumwalt was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Max Dunaway had two RBIs and Preston Zumwalt was 2-for-4.

Troy Christian 14,

Miss. Valley 2

UNION CITY — The Troy Christian baseball team cruised to a road win Saturday.

Paul McDonald was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs and Camden Koukol had a double and three RBIs.

Ryle Huber was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Ben Major had a double and two RBIs, Judah Simmons had two RBIs and Landon Day had a double.

FRIDAY

Vandalia-Butler 5,

Tippecanoe 4

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler baseball team scored a walk-off run in the home seventh inning for a win in MVL action on Friday over Tippecanoe.

Max Dunaway was 2-for-4 with a double for Tippecanoe, Preston Zumwalt was 2-for-2 and Cayden McKinney had two RBIs.

Peyton Schultz, Drew Husic and Josh Dietz combined on a four-hitter, striking out five and walking eight.

Troy Christian 3,

Lehman Catholic 2

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team opened a 3-0 lead Friday and held on in TRC action.

Judah Simmons and Zane Harris combined on a four-hitter, striking out 14 and walking three.

Matthew Major was 2-for-2 with a triple, Ben Major had two RBIs and Marcus O’Neal had a double.

For Lehman, David Brunner pitched a five-hitter, striking out six and walking three.

Hayden Sever had a triple.

Newton 3,

Covington 2

PLEASANT HILL — Covington loaded the bases in the seventh inning, but couldn’t get the tying run in non-conference action.

For Covington, Caleb Smith and Grant Blore combined on an eight-hitter, striking out two.

Jacob Tipps was 2-for-2 and Ashton Skaggs was 2-for-3.