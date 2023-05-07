Weekend Track Roundup

KETTERING — The Troy boys and girls track and field teams led local teams at the Firebird Invitational Thursday and Friday.

The Troy girls finished second with 84 points.

Little Miami won with 102.5.

Tipp girls were sixth, Troy B was 13th and Lehman Catholic was 14th.

Winning for Troy was the 400 relay, 56.21.

Lehman’s Katie McFarland set a meet and school record in the pole vault, clearing 12-6.

Winning for Tippecanoe was Alissa Magato, high jump, 5-0.

Troy boys finished seventh.

Tippecanoe was ninth, Miami East was 12th and Troy B was 13th.

Winning for Tippecanoe were Landon Kimmel, 1,600, 4:21.96 and Andrew Oen, shot put, 35-5.

Covington Invitational

COVINGTON — The Milton-Union boys finished second at the Covington Invitational, while Miami East was fourth, Covington was fifth, Newton was eighth, Bradford was 11th and Troy Christian was 13th.

Blake Brumbaugh won the 200, 23.34 and long jump, 20-2 1-2.

Also winning for Milton-Union were Will Johns, high jump, 6-0 and the 400 relay, 45.73.

Winning for Miami East were Elijah Willmeth, 1,600, 4:51.0; Levi Glassmeyer, discus, 135-4 and the 3,200 relay, 8:42.24.

Winning for Covington was Asher Long, 3,200, 9:36.32.

Winning for Newton was Seth Coker, 800, 2:01.93.

Winning for Bradford was Owen Beachler, 110 hurdles, 15.79.

Miami East girls won the meet, while Covington was fourth, Milton-Union was fifth, Troy Christian was ninth, Newton was 11th and Bradford was 13th.

Winning for Miami East were Meg Gilliland, high jump, 4-10; the 1,600 relay, 4:25.76 and the 3,200 relay, 10:44.88.

Winning for Covington was Johanna Welborn, 800, 2:30.97.

Winning for Milton-Union were Jenna Brumbaugh, 400, 61.58 and Savanna Smith, 3,200, 11:55.45.

Winning for Troy Christian was Hope Carroll, 200, 27.50.

WLS Invitational

West Liberty — The Bethel boys finished eighth at the West Liberty-Salem Invitational and Lehman Catholic finished ninth.

The Lehman Catholic girls finished eighth and Bethel was 10th.