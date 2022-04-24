Weekend Baseball Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team defeated Findlay 11-0 Saturday.
Zane Pratt and Owen Shawler had three RBIs each and Evan Hensler was 2-for-3.
Hunter Steinke was 2-for-2 and Brayden Offenbacher had a triple.
Pratt pitched a two-hitter, striking out four and walking one.
Tipp gets
two wins
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team defeated Eaton 9-1 Saturday.
Braydon Bottles was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Preston Zumwalt was 2-for-4.
Max Dunaway had a double and two RBIs and Jason Hill had a double and three RBIs.
Landon Turner had a double.
Dunaway, Zumwalt and Matt Salmon combined on a seven-hitter, striking out 10 and walking four.
Tipp was coming off a 14-1 win over Fairborn Friday.
Dunaway was 2-for-2 and DJ Martin had four RBIs.
Zumwalt was 2-for-3 with two doubles and Salmon was 2-for-3.
Bottles pitched a one-hitter, striking out 11.
Troy Christian
sweeps Bears
TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team swept Northridge in a doubleheader Saturday to remain unbeaten in TRC play.
The Eagles won the first game 8-2.
Lucas Day was 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs.
Camden Koukol had a triple and two RBIs and Matthew Major was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Connor Frye added two RBIs.
Gavin Blore and Zane Harris combined on a five-hitter, striking out nine and walking five.
Troy Christian won the second game 7-0.
Judah Simmons pitched a two-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one.
Blore had a double and two RBIs and Harris had two RBIs.
Paul McDonald had a double.
Riverside 3,
Miami East 2
DEGRAFF — The Miami East baseball team dropped a game in TRC action Friday.
Nathan Woolley had a double for the Vikings.
Gage Butz pitched a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking one.
Houston 7,
Covington 4
COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team dropped an eight-inning game Friday.
Jensen Wagoner was 2-for-4 and Trey Schmelzer was 2-for-3.
Tyler Jay had two RBIs.
Tanner Palsgrove, Schmelzer and Jake Dilley combined to strikeout four and walk one.
Milton drops
two games
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team lost a non-conference game with Dixie in extra innings Friday.
Ben Schommer was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Nathan Thompson was 2-for-5 and Eric Trittschuh was 3-for-5.
Peyton Nichols and Micah Russell combined on an 11-hitter, striking out nine and walking eight.
On Saturday, Milton lost to Arcanum 13-3 in six innings.
Nichols was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.
Lehman 11,
Fairlawn 1
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team picked up a non-conference win Saturday.
Hayden Sever was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and David Brunner had two RBIs.
Nate Sollmann was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
David Rossman pitched a one-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two.
Newton gets
two wins
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team bounced back from its first loss of the season Friday, with two wins Saturday.
Newton defeated Yellow Springs 11-2 and Houston 3-1.
Against Yellow Springs, Lane Bayer was 2-for-3 and Colin Tackett was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Hudson Montgomery had a double.
Ty Schauer and Logan Brumbaugh combined on a five-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two.
Against Houston, Carson Knupp and Bayer combined on a two-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.
Newton lost 9-6 to Northridge Friday.
Montgomery was 2-for-4 for the Indians.
Jyler VanCulin and Aiden Kelley combined on a seven-hitter, striking out five and walking four.
Bradford 8,
Bethel 2
BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team got a win in non-conference action Friday.
Tucker Miller was 2-for-3 with two home run and two RBIs.
Landon Miller was 3-for-4 and Landon Wills was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Brenden Baker and Keaton Mead both doubled.
Mead pitched a six-hitter, striking out six.
Noah McCann was 3-for-4 for Bethel and Elijah Schroeder had two RBIs.