Weekend Baseball Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team defeated Findlay 11-0 Saturday.

Zane Pratt and Owen Shawler had three RBIs each and Evan Hensler was 2-for-3.

Hunter Steinke was 2-for-2 and Brayden Offenbacher had a triple.

Pratt pitched a two-hitter, striking out four and walking one.

Tipp gets

two wins

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team defeated Eaton 9-1 Saturday.

Braydon Bottles was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Preston Zumwalt was 2-for-4.

Max Dunaway had a double and two RBIs and Jason Hill had a double and three RBIs.

Landon Turner had a double.

Dunaway, Zumwalt and Matt Salmon combined on a seven-hitter, striking out 10 and walking four.

Tipp was coming off a 14-1 win over Fairborn Friday.

Dunaway was 2-for-2 and DJ Martin had four RBIs.

Zumwalt was 2-for-3 with two doubles and Salmon was 2-for-3.

Bottles pitched a one-hitter, striking out 11.

Troy Christian

sweeps Bears

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team swept Northridge in a doubleheader Saturday to remain unbeaten in TRC play.

The Eagles won the first game 8-2.

Lucas Day was 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs.

Camden Koukol had a triple and two RBIs and Matthew Major was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Connor Frye added two RBIs.

Gavin Blore and Zane Harris combined on a five-hitter, striking out nine and walking five.

Troy Christian won the second game 7-0.

Judah Simmons pitched a two-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one.

Blore had a double and two RBIs and Harris had two RBIs.

Paul McDonald had a double.

Riverside 3,

Miami East 2

DEGRAFF — The Miami East baseball team dropped a game in TRC action Friday.

Nathan Woolley had a double for the Vikings.

Gage Butz pitched a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

Houston 7,

Covington 4

COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team dropped an eight-inning game Friday.

Jensen Wagoner was 2-for-4 and Trey Schmelzer was 2-for-3.

Tyler Jay had two RBIs.

Tanner Palsgrove, Schmelzer and Jake Dilley combined to strikeout four and walk one.

Milton drops

two games

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team lost a non-conference game with Dixie in extra innings Friday.

Ben Schommer was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Nathan Thompson was 2-for-5 and Eric Trittschuh was 3-for-5.

Peyton Nichols and Micah Russell combined on an 11-hitter, striking out nine and walking eight.

On Saturday, Milton lost to Arcanum 13-3 in six innings.

Nichols was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Lehman 11,

Fairlawn 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team picked up a non-conference win Saturday.

Hayden Sever was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and David Brunner had two RBIs.

Nate Sollmann was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

David Rossman pitched a one-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two.

Newton gets

two wins

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team bounced back from its first loss of the season Friday, with two wins Saturday.

Newton defeated Yellow Springs 11-2 and Houston 3-1.

Against Yellow Springs, Lane Bayer was 2-for-3 and Colin Tackett was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Hudson Montgomery had a double.

Ty Schauer and Logan Brumbaugh combined on a five-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two.

Against Houston, Carson Knupp and Bayer combined on a two-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

Newton lost 9-6 to Northridge Friday.

Montgomery was 2-for-4 for the Indians.

Jyler VanCulin and Aiden Kelley combined on a seven-hitter, striking out five and walking four.

Bradford 8,

Bethel 2

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team got a win in non-conference action Friday.

Tucker Miller was 2-for-3 with two home run and two RBIs.

Landon Miller was 3-for-4 and Landon Wills was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

Brenden Baker and Keaton Mead both doubled.

Mead pitched a six-hitter, striking out six.

Noah McCann was 3-for-4 for Bethel and Elijah Schroeder had two RBIs.