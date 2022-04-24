Weekend Softball Roundup

CASSTOWN — The Troy softball team split a doubleheader with Miami East Saturday in non-conference action.
Troy won the opener 8-5.
Briana Lavender led off the game with a home run for the Trojans.
Hallie Frigge was 2-for-4 with a double and Erin Bruce was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Abigail Welbaum had a home run and pitched an eight-hitter, striking out five and walking one.
Jacqueline Kadel was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Miami East and Kyleigh Kirby had a home run and two RBIs.
Kierra Kirby was 2-for-3.
Kyleigh Kirby and Annabelle Penny combined on a six-hitter, striking out five and walking five.
Miami East won the second game 12-7.
Kyleigh Kirby was 4-for-4 with two doubles.
Abigail Kadel had a double and two RBIs and Kayly Fetters had a home run and two RBIs.
Jacqueline Kadel and Kyleigh Kirby combined to strikeout one and walk three.
Lavender was 2-for-4 for Troy and Lauren Fonner was 3-for-4.
Lilly James had a home run and two RBIs and Bruce was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.
Elise McCann was 2-for-3.
James and Welbaum combined to strikeout five and walk seven.
Troy was coming off a 14-1 win at Sidney.
Lavender was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Allyson Bruns was 3-for-5 and James was 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
Frigge was 2-for-2 and Abby Seger had a double.
James pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight.
Piqua 14,
W.Carrollton 2
PIQUA — The Piqua softball team maintained a share of first place in the MVL.
Audrey Beam was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Emily Kizer and Brielle Penley were both 2-for-2.
Caylee Roe had a triple and Kenzi Anderson and Tarika Sutter both doubled.
Julia Coppess pitched a seven-hitter, striking out one and walking one.
Fairborn 6,
Tipp 5
FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe softball team dropped an MVL road game Friday.
Ashley and Emily Aselage were both 2-for-3.
Anna Quinn pitched a nine-hitter, striking out three.
Buccs get
two wins
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team split two games Saturday.
Covington lost to Graham 21-7, giving up 17 runs in the last two innings.
Karyanne Turner was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Covington bounced back with a 10-0 win over Xenia.
Meg Rogers pitched a three-hitter, striking out four and walking two.
She helped herself, going 2-for-3 at the plate.
Turner was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Mara Newhouse was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Reaghan Lemp was 2-for-3 with a double.
Erika Gostomsky was 2-for-2.
Covington was coming off a 6-4 win over New Bremen Friday.
Roger was 3-for-3 with a triple and Turner was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Rogers and Alexa Hitchcock combined to strikeout nine and walk two.
Bethel gets
win over Dixie
ANNA — The Bethel softball team lost two games to Anna Saturday.
Anna won the first game 6-5.
Allie Sheen was 2-for-4 with a double for Bethel.
Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-4 and Lily Williams had two RBIs.
Williams pitched a seven-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.
Anna won the second game 10-8.
Sheen had two RBIs for Bethel.
The Bees were coming off a 9-3 win over Dixie on Friday.
Rodgers was 4-for-4 with a triple and Williams was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double.
Alyson Bird was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Adriana Etherington and Kaylee Eschete combined on a five-hitter, striking out four.
Bradford gets
two victories
GREENVILLE — The Bradford softball team knoced off Greenville 5-3 Saturday.
Nylani Beireis had a home run and two RBIs and Remi Harleman homered.
Austy Miller was 2-for-4 and Abby Fike and Rylee Canan both doubled.
Beireis and Izzy Hamilton combined on a nine-hitter, striking out three and walking two.
Bradford was coming off an 11-2 win over Houston on Friday.
Miller was 3-for-5 with a double, home run and two RBIs.
Zoe Brewer had a home run and three RBIs and Beireis was 2-for-5 with a double.
Rylee Canan was 2-for-4 with a double and Harleman was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Hamilton added a double.
Beireis and Hamilton combined on a five-hitter, striking out two and walking one.
Newton drops
four games
RUSSIA — The Newton softball team lost four games over the weekend.
On Friday, Newton lost to Russia 10-0 and Versailles 12-3.
Against Russia, Camryn Gleason, Sienna Montgomery and Layla VanCulin all had hits for Newton.
Against Versailles, Cori Haines was 2-for-3 at the plate.
VanCulin and Laci Miller combined to strikeout six and walk two.
On Saturday, Newton lost to Northwestern 9-4 and Vandalia-Butler 11-0.
Against Northwestern, Molly Norman was 3-for-3 with a double and Gleason was 2-for-4 with a double.
VanCulin and Miller combined to strikeout three and walk three.
Against Vandalia-Butler, Haines, Montgomery, Miller and Ashley Evans all had hits.