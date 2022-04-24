Weekend Softball Roundup

CASSTOWN — The Troy softball team split a doubleheader with Miami East Saturday in non-conference action.

Troy won the opener 8-5.

Briana Lavender led off the game with a home run for the Trojans.

Hallie Frigge was 2-for-4 with a double and Erin Bruce was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Abigail Welbaum had a home run and pitched an eight-hitter, striking out five and walking one.

Jacqueline Kadel was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Miami East and Kyleigh Kirby had a home run and two RBIs.

Kierra Kirby was 2-for-3.

Kyleigh Kirby and Annabelle Penny combined on a six-hitter, striking out five and walking five.

Miami East won the second game 12-7.

Kyleigh Kirby was 4-for-4 with two doubles.

Abigail Kadel had a double and two RBIs and Kayly Fetters had a home run and two RBIs.

Jacqueline Kadel and Kyleigh Kirby combined to strikeout one and walk three.

Lavender was 2-for-4 for Troy and Lauren Fonner was 3-for-4.

Lilly James had a home run and two RBIs and Bruce was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Elise McCann was 2-for-3.

James and Welbaum combined to strikeout five and walk seven.

Troy was coming off a 14-1 win at Sidney.

Lavender was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Allyson Bruns was 3-for-5 and James was 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Frigge was 2-for-2 and Abby Seger had a double.

James pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight.

Piqua 14,

W.Carrollton 2

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team maintained a share of first place in the MVL.

Audrey Beam was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Emily Kizer and Brielle Penley were both 2-for-2.

Caylee Roe had a triple and Kenzi Anderson and Tarika Sutter both doubled.

Julia Coppess pitched a seven-hitter, striking out one and walking one.

Fairborn 6,

Tipp 5

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe softball team dropped an MVL road game Friday.

Ashley and Emily Aselage were both 2-for-3.

Anna Quinn pitched a nine-hitter, striking out three.

Buccs get

two wins

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team split two games Saturday.

Covington lost to Graham 21-7, giving up 17 runs in the last two innings.

Karyanne Turner was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Covington bounced back with a 10-0 win over Xenia.

Meg Rogers pitched a three-hitter, striking out four and walking two.

She helped herself, going 2-for-3 at the plate.

Turner was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Mara Newhouse was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Reaghan Lemp was 2-for-3 with a double.

Erika Gostomsky was 2-for-2.

Covington was coming off a 6-4 win over New Bremen Friday.

Roger was 3-for-3 with a triple and Turner was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Rogers and Alexa Hitchcock combined to strikeout nine and walk two.

Bethel gets

win over Dixie

ANNA — The Bethel softball team lost two games to Anna Saturday.

Anna won the first game 6-5.

Allie Sheen was 2-for-4 with a double for Bethel.

Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-4 and Lily Williams had two RBIs.

Williams pitched a seven-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.

Anna won the second game 10-8.

Sheen had two RBIs for Bethel.

The Bees were coming off a 9-3 win over Dixie on Friday.

Rodgers was 4-for-4 with a triple and Williams was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double.

Alyson Bird was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Adriana Etherington and Kaylee Eschete combined on a five-hitter, striking out four.

Bradford gets

two victories

GREENVILLE — The Bradford softball team knoced off Greenville 5-3 Saturday.

Nylani Beireis had a home run and two RBIs and Remi Harleman homered.

Austy Miller was 2-for-4 and Abby Fike and Rylee Canan both doubled.

Beireis and Izzy Hamilton combined on a nine-hitter, striking out three and walking two.

Bradford was coming off an 11-2 win over Houston on Friday.

Miller was 3-for-5 with a double, home run and two RBIs.

Zoe Brewer had a home run and three RBIs and Beireis was 2-for-5 with a double.

Rylee Canan was 2-for-4 with a double and Harleman was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Hamilton added a double.

Beireis and Hamilton combined on a five-hitter, striking out two and walking one.

Newton drops

four games

RUSSIA — The Newton softball team lost four games over the weekend.

On Friday, Newton lost to Russia 10-0 and Versailles 12-3.

Against Russia, Camryn Gleason, Sienna Montgomery and Layla VanCulin all had hits for Newton.

Against Versailles, Cori Haines was 2-for-3 at the plate.

VanCulin and Laci Miller combined to strikeout six and walk two.

On Saturday, Newton lost to Northwestern 9-4 and Vandalia-Butler 11-0.

Against Northwestern, Molly Norman was 3-for-3 with a double and Gleason was 2-for-4 with a double.

VanCulin and Miller combined to strikeout three and walk three.

Against Vandalia-Butler, Haines, Montgomery, Miller and Ashley Evans all had hits.