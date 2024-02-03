Weekend Basketball Roundup

Troy Christian’s Parker Penrod dribbles the ball towards the basket Friday night against Northridge at the Eagles Nest. Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Troy Christian’s Frank Rupnik makes a move against Northridge’s Chris Evans. Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Troy Christian’s Alex Free flies down the court Friday night. Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team wrapped up the MVL title with a 61-27 win over Piqua Friday night at Pat Wampler Gymnasium Friday night.

Tipp improved to 17-2 overall and 15-1 in the MVL and Piqua dropped to 4-15 overall and 3-13 in the MVL.

The Red Devils led 21-10, 33-18 and 55-23 at the quarter breaks.

Maddox Sivon led Tipp with 14 points.

Caden Turner scored 11 points and C.J. Bailey added 10 points.

A.J. Jergens tallied nine points, Jackson Smith had eight points and Preston Zumwalt scored six points.

Mickey Anders led Piqua with nine points and five rebounds and Tate Kuhlman scored five points.

Isaiah Martin grabbed five rebounds and Zadyn Allen had three assists.

West Carrollton 55.

Troy 43

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy boys basketball team dropped to 6-13 overall and 6-10 in the MVL.

The Trojans trailed 15-5, 27-20 and 42-31 at the quarter breaks.

Brady O’Leary led the Trojans with 14 points.

Isaac Burns scored nine points, Aiden Luis added eight points and Kellen Miller had six points.

Troy Christian 50,

Northridge 42

TROY — The Troy Christian boys basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to take a two-game lead in the TRC at the Eagles Nest Friday night.

Troy is now 14-2 overall and 11-0 in the TRC.

The Eagles trailed 16-14, 26-19 and 40-36 at the quarter breaks before outscoring Northridge 14-2 in the final quarter.

Frank Rupnik led the Eagles with 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Christian Brusman scored 13 points and Parker Penrod had 13 points and six rebounds.

Alex Free added six points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Milton-Union 50,

Bethel 43

BRANDT —The Milton-Union boys basketball team picked up a road win in the TRC Friday night.

The Bulldogs improved to 3-15 overall and 2-10 in the TRC, while the Bees dropped to 4-13 overall and 1-10 in the TRC.

Milton led 20-15, 25-20 and 41-33 at the quarter breaks.

Zach Lovin had 12 points for Milton and Wyatt Kimmel had 11 points and four assists.

Braden Schaurer had nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Titus Copp had eight points and four assists.

Jacob Grube scored seven points.

Eli Lowery led all scorers with 19 points for Bethel and Jonas Friend added 13 points.

Lehman Catholic 40,

Covington 38

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team held on for a win over Covington Friday night in TRC action.

The Cavaliers improved to 14-4 overall and 8-4 in the TRC, while the Buccs dropped to 7-11 overall and 3-8 in the TRC.

Shane Frantz had 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Lehman and Donovan O’Leary had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Daniel Carlisle scored six points, Turner Lachey had five points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals and Da’Ron Pride dished out three assists.

Bryson Hite led Covington with 14 points.

Britton Miller had 10 points and eight rebounds and Brogen Angle scored eight points.

Preble Shawnee 67,

Newton 40

CAMDEN — The Newton boys basketball team dropped to 10-6 overall and 4-4 in the WOAC Friday night.

Newton trailed 19-5, 35-20 and 55-30 at the quarter breaks.

Tri-Village 72,

Bradford 42

NEW MADISON — The Bradford boys basketball team dropped to 9-8 overall and 5-4 in the WOAC Friday night.

The Railroaders led 11-9 after one quarter, but trailed 29-19 at halftime and 51-32 after three quarters.