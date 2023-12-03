Weekend Boys Basketball Roundup

MASON — The Miami East boys basketball team opened the season with a 57-46 loss to Chaminade-Julienne in the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic.

Jacob Roeth had 26 points and eight rebounds and was named the Miami Valley Classic game MVP.

Ty Rohrer added six points for the Vikings.

Newton 53,

Yellow Springs 20

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team improved to 2-0 with an easy win.

The Indians led 19-4, 39-9 and 49-15 at the quarter breaks.

Bradford 64

EDC 27

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team evened its record with a win over East Dayton Christian Saturday.

Bradford led 12-4, 39-14 and 53-18 at the quarter breaks.

FRIDAY

Piqua 44,

Xenia 43

PIQUA — The Piqua boys basketball rallied in the fourth quarter to get an MVL win at Garbry Gymnasium to open the season.

Piqua trailed 18-11, 28-15 and 36-30 at the quarter breaks.

The Indians still trailed 38-31 midway through the fourth quarter.

Isaiah Martin scored the Indians final six points and a basket off an assist from Tate Kuhlman gave Piqua a 44-43 lead with 40 seconds to go and Piqua held on from there.

Martin had 20 points, 14 rebounds and four steals and Kuhlman scored 12 points.

Mickey Anderson had six points and six rebounds and Roman Medley grabbed six rebounds as well.

Tippecanoe 50,

Greenville 20

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team opened the season with a MVL win at home.

The Red Devils led 15-4, 32-12 and 45-14 at the quarter breaks.

Jackson Smith led a balanced attack with 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Caden Turner had eight points, five rebounds and three assists and C.J. Bailey scored seven points.

A.J. Jergens and Jackson Davis scored six points each and Maddox Sivon had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

FM 44,

Milton-Union 15

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys basketball team struggled to score in a loss at home to open the season.

The Bulldogs trailed 7-6, 21-10 and 37-13 at the quarter breaks.

Titus Copp had five points and four steals.

Tyler Combs and Wyatt Kimmel had three steals each.

Newton 62,

Jefferson 17

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team got off to a fast start in the season opener.

The Indians led 19-0, 39-9 and 53-16 at the quarter breaks.

Legacy 50,

Bradford 46

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team dropped its season opener Friday night.

The Railroaders trailed 12-11, 28-22 and 40-39 at the quarter breaks.