Weekend Girls Basketball Roundup

COVINGTON — The Troy Christian girls basketball team stayed closed to Covington for two and a half quarters Saturday night, before Covington pulled away for a 70-47 victory.

The Buccs were leading just 40-38 midway through the third quarter before scoring 23 straight points to open a 63-38 lead.

Covington improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the TRC, while Troy Christian dropped to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the TRC.

It was 40-38 with 4:35 left in the third quarter, when Gracie Anderson sparked the run for Covington.

She hit two 3-pointers as Covington scored the final 12 points of the third quarter to go up 52-38.

Carlie Besecker hit a 3-pointer and Delaney Murphey scored four points as Covington would score the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to go up 63-38.

It was an offensive shootout in the first half as Troy Christian hit seven 3-pointers and trailed just 15-11 after one quarter and 35-32 at halftime.

It was more of the same for the first four minutes of the third quarter, before Covington took over.

All five Covington starters scored in double figures.

Besecker filled out the stat sheet with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Maggie Anderson scored 16 points and Murphy had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Avery Koffer had 12 points and three assists and Gracie Anderson had 11 points and three assists.

Gabrielle Hartwig grabbed six rebounds.

Riley Orange led Troy Christian with 12 points.

Reign Wilkens scored 10 points, Landry Niles scored nine points and Brooklyn Lavey added eight points.

Riverside 48,

Bethel 32

DEGRAFF — The Bethel girls basketbalal team dropped is TRC opener on the road Saturday.

The Bees trailed 10-6 after one quarter, but led 18-15 at halftime.

The Pirates took a 28-22 lead after three quarters and increased their advantage in the fourth quarter.

TC North 46,

Newton 39

LEWISBURG — The Newton girls basketball team dropped a road game in WOAC action Saturday.

Newton trailed 9-7, 24-22 and 37-30 at the quarter breaks.

Reese Hess led the Indians with 14 points and Felicity Harbour scored 10.

Sidney 54,

Troy 27

SIDNEY — The Troy girls basketball team dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the MVL with a road loss Saturday.

Troy will host Tippecanoe Saturday.

Xenia 65,

Piqua 38

PIQUA — The Piqua girls basketball team dropped to 0-3 with a loss at Garbry Gymnasim Saturday.

Piqua will host Belmont Wednesday.

The Indians led 9-7 after one quarter, but trailed 23-18 at halftime and 41-25 after three quarters.

