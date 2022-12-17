Weekend Girls Basketball Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls basketball team had a seven-point lead in the third quarter and stayed close until the end before losing to Tippecanoe 37-30 Saturday at the Trojan Activity Center.

Troy dropped to 3-5 overall and 3-4 in the MVL, while Tipp improved to 7-2 overall and 6-1 in the MVL.

Tippecanoe had taken a 6-2 first quarter lead.

But, Troy held them to one field goal in the first half and the Trojans took a 13-8 halftime lead.

Troy opened the lead to 17-10 early in the third quarter, before Tipp rallied.

The game was tied at 18 late in the third quarter, when Tipp’s Makenzie Chinn hit a 3-pointer to make it 21-18 going to the fourth quarter.

Tipp led the entire fourth quarter, but Troy’s Amyannah Tucker hit a 3-pointer with two minutes to go to get the Trojans within 33-30.

Tipp would then make four free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Alex Mader led Tipp with 13 points and Sam Wall added nine points.

Chinn and Emily Aselage both scored five points.

Tucker led Troy with 10 points and Brynn Siler scored six points — all in the first half.

Covington 40

Miami East 36

COVINGTON — The Covington girls basketball team rallied from an early first quarter deficit to knock off the Vikings in TRC play.

Covington is 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the TRC, while East is 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the TRC — leaving Bethel with a two-game lead in the conference.

With Maryn Gross scoring eight points, East had taken a 14-4 first quarter lead.

But, Covington closed to within 22-18 at halftime and took a 30-28 lead to the fourth quarter.

Carlie Besecker had 18 points for Covington and Maggie Anderson added 16 points.

Gross led East with 18 points and Mara Fine and Logan Phillips added five points each.

Bethel 58,

Troy Christian 41

BRANDT — The Bethel girls basketball team improved to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the TRC with a home win.

Troy Christian dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-5 in the TRC.

Bethel led 22-7, 36-15 and 56-22 at the quarter breaks.

Karley Moore led Bethel with 20 points.

Rhyan Reittinger scored 14 points and Kerigan Calhoun added eight points.

