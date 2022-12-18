On the agendas

Covington Village Council

The Covington Village Council will hold a meeting on Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Village Government Center located at 1 S. High St.

Troy City Council

The Troy City Council will hold a meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, in the council chambers of City Hall located at 100 S. Market St. The meetings can be streamed at https://troyohio.gov/775/Video-Hub.

Tipp City Council

Tipp City’s City Council will be having a meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, at the Tipp City Government Center located at 260 S. Garber Drive.