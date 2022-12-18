Weekend Bowling/Wrestling Roundup

TROY — The Troy bowling teams dropped matches to St. Marys at Troy Bowl Friday.

The boys lost 2,503-2,308.

Bryce Massingill led Troy with games of 221 and 269 for a 490 series and Ryan Kaiser rolled games of 246 and 198 for a 444 series.

Carson Helman rolled games of 178 and 190 and Logan Smith had games of 194 and 134.

Ethan Blanchard rolled a 178 game and Kyle Wickman had a 157 game.

Troy girls lost 2,125-2,064.

Kiandra Smith had games of 230 and 183 for a 413 series and Aiyana Godwin rolled games of 202 and 149.

Kristin Sedam rolled games of 171 and 154 and Chloe Stewart rolled games of 159 and 142.

Libby Burghardt had games of 111 and 160.

WRESTLING

Troy wrestlers

finish seventh

COLDWATER — The Troy wrestling team finished seventh at the Coldwater Invitational Saturday.

Finishing second were T.J. Murray (106) and Nolan Fox (126).

Murray went 5-1 with three pins and Fox went 3-2 with three pins.

Taking third was Tyler Plunkett (157), who was 4-1 with three pins.

Finishing fifth was Jo’I Woodson (113).

Taking sixth were Brayden Lester (144) and Kiernan Schnur (215).

Lester was 2-3 and Schnur was 3-2 with three pins.

Finishing seventh was Danny Murray (175), who was 3-2 with two pins and one tech fall.

Troy Christian

has two champs

BARNESVILLE — The Troy Christian wrestling team finished ninth at the Dean Ford Invitational Saturday.

Connor Havill (175) and Lee Burkett (190) were both crowned champions.

Havill went 4-0 with one pin and Burkett went 4-0 with one pin and one tech fall.

Taking second was Kyle Schroer (113), who was 3-1 with a pin and tech fall.

Finishing fifth were Lane Obaugh (126) and Jason Shaffer (132).

Obaugh was 4-2 with three pins and a tech fall and Shaffer was 4-2 with a pin.

Cole wins

at FIGHT

FINDLAY — Miami East’ Kira Cole (115) took first place at the Findlay FIGHT girls wrestling tournament.

Cole went 4-0 against some of the top competition from Ohio and beyond.

Alivia Wade (125) went 2-2, winning her first two matches by pin to advance to the quarterfinals.

Tippecanoe’s Emma Hanrahan (130) finished fourth.

She opened the tournament with a pin, before losing to a wrestler from Arizona by pin.

On Saturday, she won three straight decisions in the consolation to advance to the third place match.

She lost a close match Melania Szawransky of Westerville North 4-3 to take fourth.