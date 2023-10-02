Weekend Girls Cross Country Roundup

CENTERVILLE — The Troy girls cross country team finished seventh in the Centerville Night Lights gold race Saturday.

The Trojans top seven included Ashley Kyle, 31, 20:25.16; Isabel Westerheide, 54, 21:03.78; Kiley Kitta, 60, 21:14.48; Fiona Battle, 79, 21:35.13; Caroline Rohlfs, 80, 21:36.23; Lily Zimmerman, 94, 21:56.24 and Brooke Davis, 107, 22:01.59.

Covington finished 20th in the gold race.

The Lady Buccs top seven included Elyza Long, 13, 19:36.62; Johanna Welborn, 21, 20:08.91; Kassidy Turner, 149, 22:39.32; Lucy Welborn, 172, 23:00.16; Delaney Murphy, 200, 23:31.14; Ella White, 209, 23:50.01 and Bella Welch, 226, 24:28.84.

Piqua competed in the black race.

Indian runners included Audrey Bean, 81, 22:49.04; Ashlyn Gearhardt, 112, 23:53.81 and Lucy Weiss, 160, 25:01.56.

Newton Invite

PLEASANT HILL — The Miami East girls cross country team and Troy Christian’s Elisabeth Waltz cruised to victory at the Newton Invitational Saturday.

Waltz won in 20:38.50 to lead Troy Christian to a second-place finish.

East put three girls in the top five to win.

The Vikings runners included Maryn Gross, 2, 22:18.33; Teaghan Kress, 3, 22:35.48; Addy Fine, 4, 22:45.17; Rhylee Eichhorn, 12, 24:39.77; Isabella Bobillo, 14, 23:17.07 and Grayce Goodin, 47, 33:20.81.

The rest of Troy Christian’s top seven included Lila Echemann, 16, 25:32.81; Gwen Harris, 18, 26:06.38; Norah Rocke, 19, 26:07.15; Annie Twiss, 20, 26:09.33; Annaliese Erdahl, 29, 28:21.84 and Anna Lee, 34, 29:05.02.

Newton runners included Emily Flora, 5, 22:49.95; Gentri Deaton, 17, 25:41.18; Evelyn Case, 23, 26:57.35 and Ellie Bauer, 41, 31:18.09.

Bradford runners included Savannah Beachler, 8, 23:12.95; Natalie Wood, 10, 23:44.37; Aaliyah Biddlestone, 44, 31:57.12 and Daphne Lavey, 45, 32:12.12.

Best of West

BOTKINS — The Lehman Catholic girls cross country team finished 10th at the Best of the West Invitational Saturday.

Lehman runners included Anna Minneci, 32, 23:05.36; Margaret Schmiesing, 50, 24:05.15; Zippy Bezy, 77, 26:51.88; Noelle Reineke, 79, 26:58.98 and Amy Briggs, 96, 30:04.12.