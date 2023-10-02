Weekend Boys Cross Country Roundup

CENTERVILLE — Asher Long of Covington and Noah Burgh of Piqua finished 2-3 in the Centerville Night Lights championship race.

Long finished second in 15:27.59 and Burgh finished third in 15:28.46.

Piqua finished 13th as a team.

The rest of Piqua’s top seven included Brycen Angle, 63, 17:00.50; Braden Holtvogt, 84, 17:22.01; Thurston Rampulla, 116, 17:54.70; AJ Burroughs, 144, 18:20.89 and Evan Clark, 147, 18:25.83.

Troy boys finished 13th in the gold race.

Trojans top seven included Ryan McChesney, 52, 17:35.25; Noah Zink, 58, 17:39.03; Gavin Romberger, 66, 17:42.88; Chet Snyder, 92, 18:04.34; Ryan Gillig, 124, 18:29.58; Zadok Reeves, 132, 18:38.87 and Ethan White, 133, 18:39.42.

Covington finished second in the white race.

The Buccs top seven included Tanner Palsgrove, 10, 18:15.42; Beck Wilson, 16, 18:35.14; Calub Hembree, 18, 18:39.14; Caleb Ryman, 19, 18:39.53; Chris Deaton, 31, 19:08.49 and Henry Skaggs, 49, 19:43.14.

Newton Invitational

PLEASANT HILL —The Miami East boys cross country team finished fourth in the Newton Invitational and Newton finished fifth.

Miami East’s top seven included Gunner Weldy, 5, 18:25.20; Andrew Crane, 8, 18:50.49; Reese Gipe, 19, 19:39.73; Landon Moran, 25, 19:57.81; Caleb Richter, 30, 20:15.96; Coleton Moore, 34, 20:29.42 and Tai McAdams, 41, 21:30.79.

Newton’s top seven included Seth Coker, 4, 17:59.78; Nick Staudt, 9, 19:00.17; Dylan Bauer, 17, 19:24.80; Travis Stanhope, 35, 20:20.87; Jacson Cress, 41, 21:20.72; Andrew Schieltz, 54, 23:04.12 and Trevor Jess, 62, 24:45.70.

Troy Christian runners included Landon Patel, 29, 20:14.58; Luke Ernst-Carr, 55, 23:05.18 and Noah Oiler, 67, 26:32.81.

Bradford runners included Kyree Roberts, 51, 21:50.67; Stephen Stewart, 52, 21:59.59 and Owen Beachler, 56, 23:38.53.

Best of West Invite

BOTKINS —The Lehman Catholic boys cross country team finished fifth at the Best of the West Invitational.

Lehman’s top seven included Alex Goubeaux, 25, 11:31.90; Ethan Taylor, 26, 18:36.34; Brian Baumann, 38, 19:15.12; Brennan Potts, 49, 19:21.10; Adam Flood, 75, 20:41.78; Chris Galbreath, 85, 21:53.99 and Gus Schmiesing, 89, 22:03.12.