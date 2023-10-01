Weekend Sports Roundup

SIDNEY — The Troy boys soccer team stayed one game behind Tippecanoe in the MVL Saturday with a road win.

Jaiden Roach and Cooper Sexton had two goals each and Tyler Malott had one goal.

Zachary Bridge, Miguel Gonzalez and Nathan Miller had one assist each.

Lucas Hickernell and Samuel Westfall combined for the shutout in goal, with one save each.

Piqua 3,

Springfield 1

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team got a win at Wertz Stadium Saturday.

Quintin Bachman had one goal and two assists, Ty Pettus had one goal and one assist and Gavin Larger scored a goal.

Josh Heath had 22 saves.

Troy Christian 4,

Grandview Heights 0

COLUMBUS — The Troy Christian boys soccer team got a road win Saturday.

Alex Free had three goals and Frank Rupnik had one goal and two assists.

Karter Denson and Noah Zeman had one assist each.

Denson had nine saves in goal.

Jackson Center 1,

Newton 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys soccer team dropped its homecoming game in non-conference action Friday.

GIRLS

VOLLEYBALL

Versailles 2,

Covington 1

New Bremen 2,

Covington 0

Lima Shawnee 2,

Covington 0

NEW BREMEN — The Covington volleyball team faced some of the toughest teams in the state Saturday in a quad at New Bremen.

The Buccs lost to Versailles 20-25, 25-17, 25-22, lost to New Bremen 25-10, 25-13 and lost to Lima Shawnee 25-13, 25-13.

“We fought hard all day and learned a lot about ourselves in the process,” Covington coach Ellie Cain said. “You get better by playing the best.”

Taylor Kirker had 27 assists and 28 digs and Carlie Besecker had 12 kills, six blocks and 14 digs.

Kearsten Wiggins had 13 digs, Mazelle Reck had eight digs, Ramse Vanderhorst had 21 digs, Jayda McClure had 10 digs and Dakohta Kenworthy had 10 kills and six digs.

Anna 3,

Lehman 2

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team lost a five-set match Saturday 26-24, 22-25, 12-25, 25-19, 15-11.