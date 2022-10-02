Weekend Prep Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy volleyball team lost to Fenwick Saturday 18-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-22.

Tippecanoe 3,

Eaton 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team topped Eaton 25-10, 25-23, 25-15 Saturday.

“Our steady block — 12 total — and consistent attack broke down Eaton (14 kills per set),” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Our defense and pursuit was relentless, extending plays and building points. A very solid performance overall.”

Alex Voisard had 11 kills, four aces, 15 digs and four blocks.

Emily Aselage had eight kills, three aces and 12 digs and Olivia Gustavson had seven kills and five blocks.

Alexa Mader had six kills, eight digs and four blocks and Nicole Strong had five kills and six digs.

Hannah Wildermuth had 38 assists and three blocks and Savannah Clawson had eight digs.

Shawnee 2,

Covington 0

New Bremen 2,

Covington 0

Versailles 2,

Covington 0

NEW BREMEN — The Covington volleyball team ran into some strong competition Saturday.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to face some of the best competition in the area and show what we are made of,” Covington coach Ellie Cain said.

Covington lost to Lima Shawnee 25-22, 25-12.

Nigella Reck had five kills, Taylor Kirker had 11 assists, three aces and nine digs and Carlie Besecker had five digs and three blocks.

Reaghan Lemp and Lauren York had five digs each.

Covington lost to New Bremen 25-16, 25-13.

Kirker had six assists, Kearsten Wiggins served five aces and Besecker had three blocks.

Covington lost to Versailles 25-19, 25-20.

Besecker had six kills and four blocks and Kirker had 11 assists and five digs.

CHCA 3,

Miami East 2

CASSTOWN — In a marathon match, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy rallied for a 15-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-14, 17-15 win.

Ansonia 3,

Troy Christian 0

ANSONIA — The Troy Christian volleyball lost 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 Saturday in non-conference action.

Newton 3,

Houston 0

HOUSTON — The Newton volleyball team broke its school record with its 17th win in a 25-14, 25-13, 25-7 victory.

Ella Rapp had 33 assists, three aces and five digs;Kaylee Deeter had five digs, Eva Bowser had 13 digs, Emma Hemphill had nine kills and seven digs and Sienna Montgomery and Bella Hall both had eight kills.

Soccer

Milton-Union 0,

Kenton Ridge 0

SPRINGFIELD — The Milton-Union girls soccer team played to a scoreless tie on the road Saturday.

Newton 3,

Greenville 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team picked up a shutout win at home.

Reese Hess had two goals and Emma Szakal had one.

BOYS

Alter 2,

Troy Christian 0

KETTERING — The Troy Christian boys soccer team dropped a road game Saturday.