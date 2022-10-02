Weekend Girls Cross Country Roundup

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy girls cross country team won the Jim Murray Invitational Saturday.

Millie Peltier led the Trojans, finishing second in 10:15.5.

The rest of Troy’s top seven included Ashley Kyle, 6, 20:59.1; Lily Zimmer, 8, 21:03.0; Brooke Davis, 9, 21:03.8; Fiona Battle, 10, 21:15.7; Isabel Westerheide, 14, 21:51; and Kiley Kitta, 18, 21:59.4

Best of Midwest

HILLIARD — The Tippecaneo girls cross country team finished fifth at the Best of the West meet Saturday in the championship race.

Tipp’s top seven included Morgan Collins, 15, 20:19.0; Isa Ramos, 23, 20:51.20; Shelby Hept, 27, 21:2470; Gracie Wead, 29, 21:35.0; Katelyn Beeson, 37, 22:10.40; Libby Krebs, 38, 22:13.70 and Lauren Anderson, 44, 23:29.90.

Best of West

BOTKINS —The Covington girls cross country team finished fourth, Piqua was seventh and Troy Christian was 10th.

Covington’s top seven included Elyza Long, 8, 20:45.2; Johanna Welborn, 16, 21:52.9; Delaney Murphy, 38, 23:22.5; Eve Welborn, 56, 24:05.2; Ella White, 70, 25:14.4; Bella Welch, 76, 25:39.3 and Summer Anderson, 109, 31:32.3.

Piqua’s top seven included Lienne Casey, 35, 22:55.4; Isabella Murray, 42, 23:30.5; Ashlyn Gearhardt, 43, 23:31.6; Lucy Weiss, 46, 23:37.3; Addyson Ford, 69, 24:58.4; Reagan Howard, 86, 26:31.0 and Emery Kuhlman, 91, 27:11.8.

Troy Christian runners included Mackenzie Rougier, 40, 23:27.0; Lila Echemann, 60, 24:17.3; Annaliese Erdahl, 72, 25:22.8; Norah Rocke, 88, 26:37.6; Gwen Harris, 95, 27:25.9 and Anna Lee, 107, 29:51.3.

Lehman runners included Anna Minneci, 28, 22:34.0; Noelle Reineke, 87, 26:34.4; Zippy Bezy, 93, 27:22.3 and Amy Briggs, 110, 31:42.1.

Newton Invitational

PLEASANT HILL — Miami East girls cross country team won the race.

Miami East’s top seven were Maryn Gross, 2, 21:11.3; Teaghan Kress, 4, 22:40.2; Addy Fine, 7, 23:11.0; Rhylee Eichhorn, 8, 23:43.8; Kendal Staley, 9, 24:03.4; Kira Cole, 13, 24:48.7 and Sarah Weaver, 17, 25:54.0.

Centerville Night Lights

CENTERVILLE — Milton-Union girls cross country team finished 12th in the Varsity B race.

Milton-Union runners included Savanna Smith, 12, 20:58.5; Kami Schatz, 50, 21:54.0; Ty Parsons, 73, 22:28.5; Jessa Lightner, 110, 23:16.7 and Alaina Manning, 144, 24:20.2.

Newton’s Gentri Deaton was 20th in 27:17.1.