Weekend Boys Cross Country Roundup

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy boys cross country team finished second in the Jim Murray Invitational Saturday.

Troy runners places and times were Gavin Hutchinson, 6, 16:58.6; Kyle McCord, 8, 17:02.6; Luke Plaisier, 10, 17:04.6; Gavin Romberger, 21, 17:47.0; Noah Zink, 23, 17:53.3; Chris Snyder, 31, 18:10.5 and Ryan McChesney, 36, 18:14.8.

Best of Midwest

HILLIARD — Tippecanoe freshman Landon Kimmel ran to victory in the Championship race at the Best of the Midwest Saturday.

Kimmel’s winning time of 15:45.40 led Tipp to a fifth-place finish as a team.

Other Tipp runners included Kalib Tolle, 23, 17:13.10; Will Hept, 25, 17:14.30; Ethan Berning, 29, 17:17.10; Luke Schwieterman, 30, 17:19.90; Dimitri Hartman, 31, 17:24.10 and Elliot Murray, 35, 17:36.20.

Best of the West

BOTKINS —In the Botkins Best of the West race, Piqua led Miami County teams with a fifth-place finish.

Piqua’s top seven included Braden Holtvogt, 15, 17:58.6; Evan Clark, 22, 18:11.4; Brycen Angle, 23, 18:12.3; Ty Pettus, 32, 18:27.3; Jackson Lyman, 71, 19:26.7; Tommy Grise, 72, 19:29.8 and Thurston Rampula, 82, 19:40.7.

Covington finished sixth.

Asher Long won the race in 16:27.5 to lead the Buccs.

The rest of Covington’s top seven included Beck Wilson, 33, 18:27.4; Calub Hembree, 38, 18:38.2; Tanner Palsgrove, 40, 18:41.3; Preston King, 56, 19:05.1; Chris Deaton, 68, 19:15.3 and Caleb Ryman, 76, 19:31.7.

Lehman finished 13th.

The Cavaliers top seven included Brennan Potts, 50, 18:55.0; Logan Linson, 96, 0:04.8; Hezekiah Bezy, 99, 20:10.6; Adam Flood, 118, 21:08.8; Gus Schmiesing, 129, 21:35.8; Chris Galbreath, 138, 21:54.6 and Calvin Linson, 143, 22:23.4.

Troy Christian runners included Landon Patel, 65, 19:14.3 and Luke Harris, 117, 20:56.3.

Newton Invitational

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys finished first and Miami East finished third.

Newton runners included Seth Coker, 3, 18:30.6; Liam Woods, 7, 19:03.5; Dylan Bauer, 11, 19:16.9; Trevor Jess, 24, 20:14.7 and Jaden Deaton, 25, 20:16.2.

Miami East’s top seven included Andrew Crane, 4, 18:38.1; Clark Bennett, 15, 19:40.3; Josh Amheiser, 21, 20:10.7; Gabe Cole, 29, 20:36.9; Coleton Moore, 31, 20:43.2; Carter Leiss, 46, 23:01.4 and Preston Duff, 47, 23:34.

Centerville Lights

CENTERVILLE — Piqua’s Noah Burgh competed in the Centerville Night Lights Championship race, finishing 51st in 16:44.3.

Milton-Union finished seventh in the Varsity B race.

The Bulldogs top seven included Ty Furlong, 19, 18:03.6; John Richey, 36, 18:37.2; Jacob Grube, 43, 18:44.5; Andrew Oaks, 75, 19:13.9; Chase Parson, 84, 19:20.17; Tyler Shoemaker, 115, 19:53.1 and Liam Hartley, 173, 20:36.9.