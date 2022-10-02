Celebrating Homecoming

By
Michael Ullery
-

Newly-crowned king Kacey Gray celebrates with queen Jordan Adkins during Saturday’s Piqua High School Homecoming Dance at Piqua High School . Adkins was crowned during halftime of Friday’s homecoming football game against Greenville.

