Local library events and meetings

Toddler Time: Troy-Miami County Public Library

The Troy-Miami County Public Library will be partnering with Boonshoft Museum of Discovery to present Toddler Time from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. Hands-on activities will be available while presenters tell stories about the lives of the Indigenous people who lived near downtown Dayton nearly 800 years ago, where SunWatch is located. The event is for ages 1-5, and registration is not required.

ATLAS: Homework Help: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library

The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library will host homework help each Monday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The program is for teens in grades 6-12. Staff members are available to help with any questions students may have.

Overdue for a Brew: Tipp City Public Library

Join the Tipp City Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, for an outdoor talk and beer tasting event. David Nilson, a beer writer and advance cicerone will be discussing about Belgian beer culture and will lead the group in tasting Belgian beers.

Inclusive Adult LEGO Club: Piqua Public Library

From 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Piqua Public Library will be hosting the Inclusive LEGO Club in the Louis Room. The program is available to any adults (persons 18+).

Epic Wonders Women’s Book Club: J.R. Clarke Public Library

Any individual interested in the book club should meet at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, in the J.R. Clarke Alcove. Participants will be discussing the types of books to be read and the format of the meetings. Books for the next meeting will be available.

Friends of the Library Book Sale: Troy-Miami County Public Library

The Troy-Miami County Public Library will be having their book sale starting Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Saturday, Oct. 8. On Wednesday, the sale is for members only and is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday’s hours are 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The book sale will be held at the Poultry Barn at the Miami County Fairgrounds. On Saturday, there will be special prices.