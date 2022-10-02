On the agendas

Piqua Civil Service Commission Meeting

The city of Piqua’s Civil Service Commission will hold a meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, in the administration conference room on the second floor of the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St.

The purpose of the meeting is to review and approve the eligibility list for entry-level/lateral transfer police officers.

Piqua Hydraulic Canal and Dam Safety Design Community Summit

The city of Piqua is hosting a community summit at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, in the Grant Room of the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center, located at 308 N. Main St.

To begin the summit, the city and its partners in the matter, OHM advisors and Stantec, will be presenting over the topic then will have a Q&A. Following the summit, a survey is set to be published.

Troy City Council Meeting

The Troy’s City Council will hold a meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, in the council chambers of City Hall located at 100 S. Market St.

The meetings can be streamed at https://troyohio.gov/775/Video-Hub.

Tipp City Council Meeting

Tipp City’s City Council will be having a meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, at the Tipp City Government Center located at 260 S. Garber Drive.

Troy Board of Park Commissioners Meeting

The Troy Board of Park Commissioners will be hosting a meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the council chambers of City Hall.

The meetings can be streamed at https://troyohio.gov/775/Video-Hub.

Tipp City Fire/EMS Council Sub-Committee

Tipp City’s Fire/EMS Council Sub-Committee will be hosting a meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Tipp City Government Center located at 260 S. Garber Drive.

Miami County Commissioners Aggregation Meeting

The Miami County Commissioners will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Lostcreek Township House, 101B Center St., Casstown.

The purpose of these meetings is for township residents to get more information on the electric and natural gas aggregation issues that will appear on the November ballot.

Tipp City’s Civil Service Commission will be holding a meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the conference room at the Government Center.

Miami County Commissioners General Meetings

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.