Friday Night Football Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua football team celebrated homecoming with a 56-3 romp over Greenville Friday night.

The showdown is now set for first place in the MVL Miami Division.

Piqua will travel to Tippecanoe Friday night, with both team entering the game 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL.

Ky Warner had a big night for Piqua, scoring five touchdowns.

He had touchdown runs of 11, 9, 1, 12 and 61 yards and finished with 187 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Jerico Burns added a 5-yard TD run, while Brady Ouhl threw for two touchdowns and 175 yards, completing 11 of 17 passes.

Dre’Sean Roberts caught an 80-yard TD pass and Mickey Anderson hauled in an 11-yard TD pass.

Roberts caught two passes for 91 yards and went 62 yards with his only kickoff return. He also recovered a fumble and had an interception.

Anderson caught five passes for 48 yards and Elijah Frazier intercepted a pass.

Sam Schmiesing led the defense with 11 tackles, Devin Finley had 10 tackles and Anderson had eight tackles.

Milton-Union 35,

Dohn Community 0

WEST MILTON — The Bulldogs improved to 7-0 on the season.

Milton-Union will host Bethel next week.

Miami East 21,

Troy Christian 14

TROY — The Miami East football got its first win of the season in thrilling fashion.

The Vikings improve to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the TRC and will host Riverside Friday night.

Troy Christian dropped to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the TRC and will host Northridge Friday night.

The Vikings Dylan Williams ran for his third touchdown from one-yard out in the overtime period.

Caleb Staley kicked the PAT and Troy Christian was unable to score in the extra period.

Troy Christian had taken an early 7-0 lead in the game Lee Burkett ran three yards for the score and Frank Rupnik kicked the PAT.

It stayed that way until the fourth quarter.

Williams had TD runs of 6 and 1 yards and Staley kicked both PATs to make it 14-7.

Troy Christian answered with Vaughn King catching a 10-yard TD pass from Burkett. Rupnik booted the PAT to force overtime.

East quarterback Brock Ritchea completed seven of 12 passes for 37 yards.

Connor Dalton caught three passes for 19 yards and rushed for 86 yards on 18 carries.

Williams added 67 yards on 16 carries.

Ritchea intercepted two passes and Aaron Mills intercepted one and Williams and Lonnie McDaniel recovered fumbles.

Luke Bowsher had 11 tackles to lead East and Williams and Dalton both had nine.

Jayden Skeebey had eight tackles and Ritchea added seven tackles.

Northridge 22,

Bethel 15

TIPP CITY — The Bethel football team came up just short in attempting to extend its winning streak to three games.

The Bees, 2-5 overall and 2-1 in in the TRC, will play at Milton-Union Friday night.

Riverside 37,

Lehman 14

DEGRAFF — The Lehman Catholic football team found the going tough at Riverside Friday night.

Lehman, 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the TRC, is scheduled to host Covington Friday night.

After falling behind 37-0, Lehman got two fourth quarter touchdowns.

Seth Knaple caught a 25-yard pass from Donovan O’Leary and Kayden Franklin caught a 48-yard TD pass from Turner Lachey.

Daniel Carlisle kicked both PATs.