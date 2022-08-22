Weekend Prep Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team lost 3-1 to Carroll Saturday.

Cooper Dues scored the goal.

Tyler Malott had the assist and Samuel Westfall had five saves in goal.

Tippecanoe 2,

Bellbrook 1

TIPP CITY — Carson King scored both the goals as the Tippecanoe boys soccer team won its season opener.

Keaton Jackson and Caleb Robinson each had one assist and Michael Jergens had four saves in goal.

Ben Logan 1,

Piqua 0

BELLEFONTAINE — The Piqua boys soccer team lost two games in the Quest Cup.

After losing 1-0 to Jackson Center, the Indians lost 1-0 to Ben Logan.

Josh Heath had six saves in goal.

Miami East 1,

Botkins 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys soccer team won the home opener.

Dylan Barnes had the goal off an assist from Colin McEldowney.

Bethel 2,

Wayne 0

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Bethel boys soccer team topped Wayne in non-conference action.

“I am very proud of my guys for getting the shutout tonight at Wayne,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We have had two away games so far this season to test us against Division I schools and we have played well. Playing larger schools, the play becomes much more physical and this game was no exception.”

Bethel got both goals in the first half.

“Scoring first and getting two in the first half were very important for our success tonight,” Hamlin said. “The defense got their first shutout of the season against a good Wayne team.”

Grant Bean scored on an Azius Villa assist and Ethan Tallmadge scored on a David Kasimov assists.

GIRLS

Soccer

Tippecanoe 2,

Fairmont 1

KETTERING — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team edged Fairmont in the season opener.

Maddie Moran and Payton Zeh had the goals for Tipp.

Makenzie Chinn had one one assist.

Urbana 5,

Piqua 1

PIQUA — The Piqua girls soccer team dropped a match with Urbana Saturday.

Volleyball

Piqua 3,

Milton-Union 1

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team got past Milton-Union 25-20, 17-23, 25-23, 26-24 Saturday.

“Overall, the girls played well as a team and executed our goals,” Piqua coach Jenni Huelskamp said. “Milton-Union is a scrappy team with a strong attack off the left side.”

Elizabeth Copesey had 13 kills, 25 digs and seven aces and Jordan Adkins had 10 killsand three aces.

Sherry Sprowl had nine kills and nine digs, Olivia Anthony had 34 assists and Marissa Bragg had 22 digs.

Russia 3,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team opened the season with a 25-13, 25-7, 25-12 loss to Russia Saturday.

Taylor Kirker had nine assists, while Nigella Reck had 16 digs.

Carlie Besecker had 12 digs and three kills, Reaghan Lemp had four aces and eight digs and Kearsten Wiggins had nine digs.

Bethel 3,

Dayton Christian 0

TIPP CITY — The Bethel volleyball team opened the season with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 win over Dayton Christian.

Karlee Plozay had 17 kills and five aces, Karinne Stormer had eight kills and four blocks, Annabelle Adams had 25 assists and five aces, Claire Bailey had seven digs and Daisy Horner had three blocks.

East spikers

go 1-2

ST. HENRY — The Miami East volleyball team went 1-2 Saturday.

The Vikings lost to Ottawa-Glandorf 25-23, 22-25, 25-23; defeated New Knoxville 25-18, 25-13 and lost to St. Henry 25-7, 25-18.

Newton 3,

Troy Christian 1

TROY — The Newton volleyball team defeated Troy Christian 20-25, 25-13, 25-7, 25-19 Saturday.

Sierra Montgomery had 10 kills for Newton.

Emma Hemphill had seven kills and Bella Hall, Olivia Rapp and Ava Rapp all had five kills.

Kaylee Deeter had four aces and 10 digs and Eva Bowser added six digs.

Houston 3,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team lost 25-12, 25-18, 25-23 to Houston Saturday.