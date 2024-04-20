Weekend Softball Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Troy softball completed a sweep of the season series with Tippecanoe Friday with a 15-3 win.

Amayah Kennedy was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Abby Seger was 4-for-4 with a double and triple and two RBIs, Alexis Ater was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs and Riley King was 2-for-3.

Emily May was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Madison Wright and Kendall Spangenberger each had a double.

Riley King pitched a seven-hitter, striking out one and walking two.

Gracie Raiff was 2-for-3 with two doubles and Emily Aselage had a double.

Rylan Elms and Jaina Drum combined to strikeout one and walking four.

Greenville 11,

Piqua 2

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team dropped a second game to Greenville.

Taylan Swartz was 3-for-4 with a triple and Audrey Bean had two RBIs.

Milton-Union 6,

Miami East 5

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union’s Carly Zimmer had a walk-off two-run double to hand Miami East its first loss of the season Friday in TRC action.

Miami East had scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead, before Milton scored three runs in the home seventh.

Addy Sanders was 2-for-4, Mylee Joness was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Raegan Fulton was 2-for-3 and Zimmer was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Sofie Elliott had a home run.

Zimmer and Jones combined on an eight-hitter, striking out eight and walking seven.

For Miami East, Raegan Howell had three RBIs, Madison Maxson was 2-for-4, Whitni Enis was 2-for-3 with a triple and Jacqueline Kadel had a double.

Kadel pitched a nine-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two.

Covington 7,

New Bremen 6

COVINGTON — Covington’s Emalyn Johnson used her speed to score the winning run in Covington’s 7-6 win Friday.

With the game tied 6-6 in the seventh, she singled, stole second and third and scored when the throw to third was wild.

Ava Hartwig was 2-for-3, Kamryn Barnes was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Jayda McClure and Karyanne Turner combined on an 11-hitter, striking out five and walking seven.

Franklin 13,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — The Troy Christian softball team dropped a home game Friday.

Kaylee Echete had a double for the Eagles.

Bethel 9,

Lehman Catholic 4

BRANDT — The Bethel softball team won a TRC game Friday.

Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Ellie Larkins was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Allie Sheen was 3-for-4 with a double and Karis Hawk was 2-for-4.

Ryleigh Fisher was 2-for-3 and Faith Moorefield and Paige Kearns had one double each.

Addie Etherington pitched a 12-hitter with four strikeouts.

Brookville 7,

Bradford 1

BROOKVILLE — The Bradford softball team dropped a road game Friday.

Alani Canan was 3-for-3, Kendal Weldy was 2-for-3 and Kendal Richards and Chloe Hocker had one double each.

Vivian Harleman struck out one and walked one.

Versailles 10,

Newton 3

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team dropped a game Friday.

Hannah Williams was 2-for-4 with a double and Mya Denlinger had a double.

Cori Haines and Layla Van Culin combined on a 12-hitter, striking out three and walking four.

SATURDAY

Fairmont 5,

Troy 3

TROY — The Troy softball team dropped a home game Saturday.

Alexis Ater was 2-for-4 with a double and Kaitlynn Price was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Sophia Knife and Riley King combined on a 12-hitter, striking out one and walking one.

Covington 11,

Piqua 8

Covington 6,

Piqua 5

PIQUA — The Covington softball team swept a doubleheader Saturday.

In the first game, Ava Hartwig was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Jayda McClure was 3-for-3 with a double, Elizabeth Coblentz was 2-for-2 with a double, Emalyn Johnson had a home run and Karyanne Turner and Taylor Foutz both doubled.

Jayda McClure and Stevi Newhouse combined on a seven-hitter, striking out two and walking six.

For Piqua, Taylan Swartz was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Abigail Kirk had a double and two RBIs, Audrey Applegate was 2-for-4 and Ella Snyder had a double.

Dyland Weatherly and Julia Coppess combined on a 12-hitter, walking six.

In the second game for Covington, Hartwig was 2-for-4, Johnson was 3-for-4 with two doubles, Foutz was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Coblentz was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Turner pitched an eight-hitter, striking out two and walking three.

For Piqua, Kirk was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, Swartz was 2-for-4 with a double and Elizabeth Hubbard was 2-for-3.

Coppess pitched a 12-hitter.

Miami East 2,

Hamilton Ross 0

Greenville 4,

Miami East 3

GREENVILLE — The Miami East softball team split two games Saturday.

Against Ross, Whitni Enis and Abigail Kadel were both 2-for-3.

Jacqueline Kadel pitched a seven-hitter, striking out seven.

Against Greenville, Enis was 3-for-4 with a home run and Jacqueline Kadel was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Kylie Gentis was 2-for-3 and combined with Jacqueline Kadel on a six-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

River Valley 11,

Milton-Union 1

River Valley 10,

Milton-Union 3

CALEDONIA — The Milton-Union softball team lost a doubleheader Saturday.

In the first game, Mylee Jones had six strikeouts and four walks.

In the second game, Addy Sanders was 2-for-4, Raegan Fulton was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Carly Simmer was 2-for-4.

Fulton and Zimmer combined on an eight-hitter, striking out 10 and walking 12.

Valley View 19,

Troy Christian 9

GERMANTOWN — The Troy Christian softball team dropped a road game Saturday.

Ella Dershem had a double, a triple and five RBIs, Kaylee Eschete was 2-for-4 with a home run and Annie Twiss was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Dershem and Eschete combined to strikeout nine walk two on the mound.

Bethel 4,

Graham 1

Graham 9,

Bethel 7

ST. PARIS — The Bethel softball team split a doubleheader Saturday.

In the first game, Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-4 and Ellie Larkins was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Addie Etherington pitched a four-hitter, striking out 11 and walking four.

In the second game, Evelyn Adams was 2-for-3, Karis Hawk was 2-for-3 with a double, Layla Moore was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and two RBIs and Cassie Dobmyer had a double.

Adams and Moore combined on an eight-hitter, walking nine.

Ben Logan 20,

Bradford 5

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team dropped a game Saturday.

Vivian Harleman, Tegan Canan and Casey Bolin combined to strikeout four and walk seven on the mound.

Riverside 14,

Newton 6,

Northestern 16,

Newton 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team dropped two games Saturday.

Against Riverside, Hannah Williams was 2-for-4 with a double, Cori Haines was 2-for-4 with two doubles, Layla Van Culin was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Mya Denlinger was 2-for-4 and Vivien Clark had two RBIs.

Van Culin struck out one and walked two.

Against Northwestern, Haines had a double.

Haines and Van Culin combined to walk four.