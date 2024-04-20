Weekend Softball Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Troy softball completed a sweep of the season series with Tippecanoe Friday with a 15-3 win.
Amayah Kennedy was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Abby Seger was 4-for-4 with a double and triple and two RBIs, Alexis Ater was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs and Riley King was 2-for-3.
Emily May was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Madison Wright and Kendall Spangenberger each had a double.
Riley King pitched a seven-hitter, striking out one and walking two.
Gracie Raiff was 2-for-3 with two doubles and Emily Aselage had a double.
Rylan Elms and Jaina Drum combined to strikeout one and walking four.
Greenville 11,
Piqua 2
PIQUA — The Piqua softball team dropped a second game to Greenville.
Taylan Swartz was 3-for-4 with a triple and Audrey Bean had two RBIs.
Milton-Union 6,
Miami East 5
WEST MILTON — Milton-Union’s Carly Zimmer had a walk-off two-run double to hand Miami East its first loss of the season Friday in TRC action.
Miami East had scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead, before Milton scored three runs in the home seventh.
Addy Sanders was 2-for-4, Mylee Joness was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Raegan Fulton was 2-for-3 and Zimmer was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Sofie Elliott had a home run.
Zimmer and Jones combined on an eight-hitter, striking out eight and walking seven.
For Miami East, Raegan Howell had three RBIs, Madison Maxson was 2-for-4, Whitni Enis was 2-for-3 with a triple and Jacqueline Kadel had a double.
Kadel pitched a nine-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two.
Covington 7,
New Bremen 6
COVINGTON — Covington’s Emalyn Johnson used her speed to score the winning run in Covington’s 7-6 win Friday.
With the game tied 6-6 in the seventh, she singled, stole second and third and scored when the throw to third was wild.
Ava Hartwig was 2-for-3, Kamryn Barnes was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Jayda McClure and Karyanne Turner combined on an 11-hitter, striking out five and walking seven.
Franklin 13,
Troy Christian 0
TROY — The Troy Christian softball team dropped a home game Friday.
Kaylee Echete had a double for the Eagles.
Bethel 9,
Lehman Catholic 4
BRANDT — The Bethel softball team won a TRC game Friday.
Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Ellie Larkins was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Allie Sheen was 3-for-4 with a double and Karis Hawk was 2-for-4.
Ryleigh Fisher was 2-for-3 and Faith Moorefield and Paige Kearns had one double each.
Addie Etherington pitched a 12-hitter with four strikeouts.
Brookville 7,
Bradford 1
BROOKVILLE — The Bradford softball team dropped a road game Friday.
Alani Canan was 3-for-3, Kendal Weldy was 2-for-3 and Kendal Richards and Chloe Hocker had one double each.
Vivian Harleman struck out one and walked one.
Versailles 10,
Newton 3
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team dropped a game Friday.
Hannah Williams was 2-for-4 with a double and Mya Denlinger had a double.
Cori Haines and Layla Van Culin combined on a 12-hitter, striking out three and walking four.
SATURDAY
Fairmont 5,
Troy 3
TROY — The Troy softball team dropped a home game Saturday.
Alexis Ater was 2-for-4 with a double and Kaitlynn Price was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Sophia Knife and Riley King combined on a 12-hitter, striking out one and walking one.
Covington 11,
Piqua 8
Covington 6,
Piqua 5
PIQUA — The Covington softball team swept a doubleheader Saturday.
In the first game, Ava Hartwig was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Jayda McClure was 3-for-3 with a double, Elizabeth Coblentz was 2-for-2 with a double, Emalyn Johnson had a home run and Karyanne Turner and Taylor Foutz both doubled.
Jayda McClure and Stevi Newhouse combined on a seven-hitter, striking out two and walking six.
For Piqua, Taylan Swartz was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Abigail Kirk had a double and two RBIs, Audrey Applegate was 2-for-4 and Ella Snyder had a double.
Dyland Weatherly and Julia Coppess combined on a 12-hitter, walking six.
In the second game for Covington, Hartwig was 2-for-4, Johnson was 3-for-4 with two doubles, Foutz was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Coblentz was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Turner pitched an eight-hitter, striking out two and walking three.
For Piqua, Kirk was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, Swartz was 2-for-4 with a double and Elizabeth Hubbard was 2-for-3.
Coppess pitched a 12-hitter.
Miami East 2,
Hamilton Ross 0
Greenville 4,
Miami East 3
GREENVILLE — The Miami East softball team split two games Saturday.
Against Ross, Whitni Enis and Abigail Kadel were both 2-for-3.
Jacqueline Kadel pitched a seven-hitter, striking out seven.
Against Greenville, Enis was 3-for-4 with a home run and Jacqueline Kadel was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Kylie Gentis was 2-for-3 and combined with Jacqueline Kadel on a six-hitter, striking out six and walking one.
River Valley 11,
Milton-Union 1
River Valley 10,
Milton-Union 3
CALEDONIA — The Milton-Union softball team lost a doubleheader Saturday.
In the first game, Mylee Jones had six strikeouts and four walks.
In the second game, Addy Sanders was 2-for-4, Raegan Fulton was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Carly Simmer was 2-for-4.
Fulton and Zimmer combined on an eight-hitter, striking out 10 and walking 12.
Valley View 19,
Troy Christian 9
GERMANTOWN — The Troy Christian softball team dropped a road game Saturday.
Ella Dershem had a double, a triple and five RBIs, Kaylee Eschete was 2-for-4 with a home run and Annie Twiss was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Dershem and Eschete combined to strikeout nine walk two on the mound.
Bethel 4,
Graham 1
Graham 9,
Bethel 7
ST. PARIS — The Bethel softball team split a doubleheader Saturday.
In the first game, Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-4 and Ellie Larkins was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Addie Etherington pitched a four-hitter, striking out 11 and walking four.
In the second game, Evelyn Adams was 2-for-3, Karis Hawk was 2-for-3 with a double, Layla Moore was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and two RBIs and Cassie Dobmyer had a double.
Adams and Moore combined on an eight-hitter, walking nine.
Ben Logan 20,
Bradford 5
BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team dropped a game Saturday.
Vivian Harleman, Tegan Canan and Casey Bolin combined to strikeout four and walk seven on the mound.
Riverside 14,
Newton 6,
Northestern 16,
Newton 1
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team dropped two games Saturday.
Against Riverside, Hannah Williams was 2-for-4 with a double, Cori Haines was 2-for-4 with two doubles, Layla Van Culin was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Mya Denlinger was 2-for-4 and Vivien Clark had two RBIs.
Van Culin struck out one and walked two.
Against Northwestern, Haines had a double.
Haines and Van Culin combined to walk four.