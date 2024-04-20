Weekend Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team completed a season sweep of the series with Tippecanoe Friday at the Market Street diamond.
The Trojans used a big four-run second inning in the 5-0 victory.
Brody Hoke had a two-run single to break the scoreless tied.
Caleb Akins had a RBI single in the inning and Hayden Frey forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk.
Troy’s final run came when Akins would score on a wild pitch.
Akins was 2-for-2 with a triple and Matthew Hempker had a double.
Hoke had two RBIs and Akins pitched a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking six.
Peyton Schultz was 2-for-3 for Tippecanoe and Liskey was 2-for-4.
Schultz and Drew Husic combined on a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking eight.
Piqua 13,
Greenville 4
PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team remained unbeaten in the MVL with a win at Hardman Field Friday.
Trenton Laughman was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Cohen Brown had a double and two RBIs, Zander Mason had two RBIs and Jerry Anthony was 2-for-2.
Mickey Anderson was 2-for-3, Josh Heath was 2-for-4 and Mason Davis was 2-for-5.
Brown and Davis combined on a six-hitter, striking out six and walking five.
Covington 8,
Houston 3
COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team got a non-conference win over Houston Friday.
Tyler Jay was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Tanner Palsgrove had two RBIs and Jacob Tipps was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
Connor Humphrey was 2-for-5 and Ashton Skaggs and Carson Taylor combined on a six-hitter, walking 10 and striking out three.
Arcanum 15,
Troy Christian 7
ARCANUM — The Troy Christian baseball team was hurt by a 10-run inning by Arcanum Friday.
Judah Simmons was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Gabe Barhorst was 2-for-2 with a double.
Ryan Waltz, Jacob Grossnickle, Andrew Knostman and Barhorst combined on a 10-hitter, striking out three and walking seven.
Bethel 4,
Lehman Catholic 0
BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team got a TRC win Friday.
Braylon Schroeder was 3-for-4, Anderson Mohler was 2-for-3 with a double, Luke Gray was 2-for-3 and Elijah Schroeder had a double.
Christian Barker and Grant Bean combined on a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.
Seth Kennedy had a double for Lehman.
Turner Lachey and Ethan Stiver combined on a nine-hitter, striking out three.
Newton 13,
Milton-Union 4
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team got a win at home Friday.
Cole Alexander was 2-for-3 with a double, Austin Tippie was 2-for-3, Brady Downing was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs and Ridge Gray was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Alexander and Gray combined on a 10-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.
Wesley Schommer was 2-for-3 for Milton-Union, Wyatt Kimmel was 2-for-4, Zach Lovin was 3-for-4 with a double and Peyton Nichols had a double.
Logan Keys and Jacob Grube combined on an 11-hitter, striking out one and walking six.
Bradford 4,
Botkins 2
BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team got a win Friday.
Tucker Miller was 2-for-3 with a double and Colton Gambill had a double.
Landon Wills, Treyl Manuel and Owen Canan combined on a two-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two.
SATURDAY
Kenton Ridge 6,
Piqua 4
SPRINGFIELD — For the second straight Saturday, the Piqua baseball team lost to state-ranked Kenton Ridge.
Mickey Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double and triple for the Indians.
Jacob Felts and Hunter Steinke combined on a seven-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.
Miami East 10,
Southeastern u
SOUTH CHARLESTON —The Miami East baseball team picked up a road win Saturday.
Keidin Pratt was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Connor Apple had two RBIs and Layton Hughes was 2-for-4.
Wes Penny was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Michael Till was 2-for-4.
Vincent Crane, KJ Gustin and Lincoln Littlejohn combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking three.
Milton-Union 15,
Franklin Monroe 8
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team picked up a home win Saturday.
Hunter Fraley was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Zach Lovin was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Wyatt Kimmel was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Peyton Nichols was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Fraley and Gavin Guess combined on an eight-hitter, striking out five and walking five.
WLS 7,
Troy Christian 3
WEST LIBERTY —The Troy Christian baseball team dropped a road game Saturday.
Judah Simmons was 2-for-2 at the plate.
Paul McDonald, Will Twiss, Gabe Barhorst and Camden Koukol combined on a six-hitter, striking out seven and walking 11.
Minster 1,
Bethel 0
St. Henry 4,
Bethel 0
MINSTER — The Bethel baseball team dropped two games Saturday.
Against Minster, Christian Barker was 2-for-3 at the plate.
Bryce Ballard, Elijah Schroeder and Gabe Veldman combined on a five-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.
Against St. Henry, Elijah Schroeder and Luke Gray combined on an eight-hitter, striking out nine and walking four.
Bradford 19,
Northridge 9
Bradford 13,
Northridge 2
BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team swept a doubleheader Saturday.
In the first game, Tucker Miller was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Landon Wills was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Colton Gambill was 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and five RBIs, Hudson Hill was 2-for-3 with a triple and Garrett Trevino was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.
Treyl Manuel pitched an eight-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.
In the second game, Tucker Miller was 3-for-3 with a double and a home run, Landon Wills was 2-for-4, Hudson Hill had two RBIs and Garrett Trevino had a double.
Desmond Keels pitched a one-hitter, striking out two and walking three.
Newton 8,
Spencerville 7
Newton 4,
Spencerville 1
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team swept a doubleheader Saturday.
In the first game, Cole Alexander was 2-for-3 and Will Bowser was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Rhett Koffer, Ridge Gray and Bronson Van Culin combined on a two-hitter, striking out six and walking 12.
In the second game, Alexander had two RBIs and Koffer and Ty Schauer both doubled.
Bowser and Van Culin combined on a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.