Weekend Baseball Roundup

Troy’s Caleb Akins dives into third base with a triple Friday against Tippecanoe at the Market Street diamond. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecnoe’s Peyton Schultz brings a pitch to the plate Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Evan Kaiser rounds third on his way to scoring Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy baseball team completed a season sweep of the series with Tippecanoe Friday at the Market Street diamond.

The Trojans used a big four-run second inning in the 5-0 victory.

Brody Hoke had a two-run single to break the scoreless tied.

Caleb Akins had a RBI single in the inning and Hayden Frey forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk.

Troy’s final run came when Akins would score on a wild pitch.

Akins was 2-for-2 with a triple and Matthew Hempker had a double.

Hoke had two RBIs and Akins pitched a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking six.

Peyton Schultz was 2-for-3 for Tippecanoe and Liskey was 2-for-4.

Schultz and Drew Husic combined on a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking eight.

Piqua 13,

Greenville 4

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team remained unbeaten in the MVL with a win at Hardman Field Friday.

Trenton Laughman was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Cohen Brown had a double and two RBIs, Zander Mason had two RBIs and Jerry Anthony was 2-for-2.

Mickey Anderson was 2-for-3, Josh Heath was 2-for-4 and Mason Davis was 2-for-5.

Brown and Davis combined on a six-hitter, striking out six and walking five.

Covington 8,

Houston 3

COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team got a non-conference win over Houston Friday.

Tyler Jay was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Tanner Palsgrove had two RBIs and Jacob Tipps was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.

Connor Humphrey was 2-for-5 and Ashton Skaggs and Carson Taylor combined on a six-hitter, walking 10 and striking out three.

Arcanum 15,

Troy Christian 7

ARCANUM — The Troy Christian baseball team was hurt by a 10-run inning by Arcanum Friday.

Judah Simmons was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Gabe Barhorst was 2-for-2 with a double.

Ryan Waltz, Jacob Grossnickle, Andrew Knostman and Barhorst combined on a 10-hitter, striking out three and walking seven.

Bethel 4,

Lehman Catholic 0

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team got a TRC win Friday.

Braylon Schroeder was 3-for-4, Anderson Mohler was 2-for-3 with a double, Luke Gray was 2-for-3 and Elijah Schroeder had a double.

Christian Barker and Grant Bean combined on a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.

Seth Kennedy had a double for Lehman.

Turner Lachey and Ethan Stiver combined on a nine-hitter, striking out three.

Newton 13,

Milton-Union 4

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team got a win at home Friday.

Cole Alexander was 2-for-3 with a double, Austin Tippie was 2-for-3, Brady Downing was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs and Ridge Gray was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Alexander and Gray combined on a 10-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.

Wesley Schommer was 2-for-3 for Milton-Union, Wyatt Kimmel was 2-for-4, Zach Lovin was 3-for-4 with a double and Peyton Nichols had a double.

Logan Keys and Jacob Grube combined on an 11-hitter, striking out one and walking six.

Bradford 4,

Botkins 2

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team got a win Friday.

Tucker Miller was 2-for-3 with a double and Colton Gambill had a double.

Landon Wills, Treyl Manuel and Owen Canan combined on a two-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two.

SATURDAY

Kenton Ridge 6,

Piqua 4

SPRINGFIELD — For the second straight Saturday, the Piqua baseball team lost to state-ranked Kenton Ridge.

Mickey Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double and triple for the Indians.

Jacob Felts and Hunter Steinke combined on a seven-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.

Miami East 10,

Southeastern u

SOUTH CHARLESTON —The Miami East baseball team picked up a road win Saturday.

Keidin Pratt was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Connor Apple had two RBIs and Layton Hughes was 2-for-4.

Wes Penny was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Michael Till was 2-for-4.

Vincent Crane, KJ Gustin and Lincoln Littlejohn combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking three.

Milton-Union 15,

Franklin Monroe 8

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team picked up a home win Saturday.

Hunter Fraley was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Zach Lovin was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Wyatt Kimmel was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Peyton Nichols was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Fraley and Gavin Guess combined on an eight-hitter, striking out five and walking five.

WLS 7,

Troy Christian 3

WEST LIBERTY —The Troy Christian baseball team dropped a road game Saturday.

Judah Simmons was 2-for-2 at the plate.

Paul McDonald, Will Twiss, Gabe Barhorst and Camden Koukol combined on a six-hitter, striking out seven and walking 11.

Minster 1,

Bethel 0

St. Henry 4,

Bethel 0

MINSTER — The Bethel baseball team dropped two games Saturday.

Against Minster, Christian Barker was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Bryce Ballard, Elijah Schroeder and Gabe Veldman combined on a five-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.

Against St. Henry, Elijah Schroeder and Luke Gray combined on an eight-hitter, striking out nine and walking four.

Bradford 19,

Northridge 9

Bradford 13,

Northridge 2

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team swept a doubleheader Saturday.

In the first game, Tucker Miller was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Landon Wills was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Colton Gambill was 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and five RBIs, Hudson Hill was 2-for-3 with a triple and Garrett Trevino was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.

Treyl Manuel pitched an eight-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.

In the second game, Tucker Miller was 3-for-3 with a double and a home run, Landon Wills was 2-for-4, Hudson Hill had two RBIs and Garrett Trevino had a double.

Desmond Keels pitched a one-hitter, striking out two and walking three.

Newton 8,

Spencerville 7

Newton 4,

Spencerville 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team swept a doubleheader Saturday.

In the first game, Cole Alexander was 2-for-3 and Will Bowser was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Rhett Koffer, Ridge Gray and Bronson Van Culin combined on a two-hitter, striking out six and walking 12.

In the second game, Alexander had two RBIs and Koffer and Ty Schauer both doubled.

Bowser and Van Culin combined on a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.