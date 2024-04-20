Weekend Tennis Roundup

Troy Whitehead hits volley back over the net for Troy as Leo Gluck watches Friday against Vandalia-Butler at Troy High School. Troy’s Leo Gluck launches a serve Friday in a doubles match. Troy’s Adam Harris makes a forehand return Friday. Troy’s Parth Rajput gets ready to unleash a forehand Friday.

TROY — The Troy boys tennis team remained unbeaten in the MVL with a 4-1 win over Vandalia-Butler Friday.

In singles, Kyle Penny defeated Nolan Baker 6-0, 6-2; Kellan Nichols defeated Korey Snyder 6-4, 6-2 and Michael Burns defeated Grady Nardecchia 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead defeated Lance White and John Graham 6-0, 6-0 and Adam Harris and Parth Rajput lost to Dalton Orr and Drake Rinesmith 0-6, 7-6 (6), 1-0 (11-9).

Lehman boys

take second

DAYTON — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team took second in the C Flight of the Miami Valley Tennis Coaches Association Coaches Cup Saturday.

Lehman tied with Waynesville with 17 points and Waynesville won the tiebreaker.

Piqua was fourth with eight points.

“Thanks to my wife Sandy for supporting me with the long day,” Lehman Catholic tennis coach Tim Ungericht said. “Also, thanks to assistant coach John Brunner for the great work he has done with team this spring and to all our parents who made the trip to support us today.

“On a final note, I have long days in season working a full-time job, helping my wife at home and coaching our team. The smiles on our kids faces today makes it worth it all.”

Logan Linson was second singles champion and Ethan Taylor was third singles champion for Lehman.

Luke Courtad and Adam Flood finished second at first doubles and O’Keefe Cooper and Calvin Linson finished second at second doubles.

Tommy Lins finished fourth at first singles.