Weekend Softball Roundup

TROY — It took 11 innings, but the Troy softball team completed a sweep of the season series with Piqua, winning 6-5 and handing the hard-luck Indians a fourth-straight one-run loss.

In the home 11th, Emily May led off with a single and Mimi Shaw doubled.

Abby Seger was walked to load the bases and with one out, Kaitlyn Price singled to score May and end the game.

Shaw was 3-for-5 with a double, while Seger, Avah Shoemaker, Madison Wright and May were all 2-for-5 with a double.

Amayah Kennedy was 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs, Kaitlyn Price was 2-for-6 with a double and two RBIs and Sophia Knife was 2-for-5.

Knife and Riley King combined on an eight-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.

For Piqua,Taylan Swartz was 2-for-5 with three RBIs, Julia Coppess was 3-for-4 and Elizabeth Hubbard had two RBIs.

Dylan Weatherly and Julia Coppess combined to strikeout three and walk one.

Butler 7,

Tippecanoe 3

TIPP CITY — The Tippecnaoe softball team dropped a MVL game Friday.

Gracie Raiff was 2-for-4, Jocelyn Shelton had two RBIs and Kyla Fry doubled.

Rylan Elms and Jaina Drum combined on a 12-hitter, striking out three and walking 5.

Milton-Union 11,

Miami East 3

CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team lost to Milton-Union for the second time.

The Vikings can wrap up the TRC title with a win over Troy Christian Tuesday.

For Milton-Union, Mylee Jones pitched a seven-hitter, striking out three and walking three and helped herself at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Addy Sanders was 3-for-5, Raegan Fulton was 2-for-4 with five RBIs and Madelyn McGuffy was 2-for-4.

Whitni Enis and Tenly Potter were 2-for-3 for Miami East.

Kylie Gentis went the distance on the mound, striking out two and walking three.