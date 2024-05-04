Weekend Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team locked up finishing no worse than second in the MVL Friday, with a 3-0 win over Piqua at the Market Street Diamond.

Troy is now 18-5 overall and finishes 16-2 in the MVL.

Butler is 17-5 overall and 14-1 in the MVL after an 11-inning win over Tippecanoe Friday.

The Aviators have two games left with Stebbins and one with Greenville.

Piqua is now 13-9 overall and 12-4 in the MVL with two games with Tippecanoe left.

Troy got all the runs they needed in the fourth inning.

Ryder Kirtley walked and Hayden Frey followed with a RBI double.

After Matthew Hempker walked, Brady O’Leary had a RBI single.

Brody Hoke’s fly out scored Hempker to make it 3-0, before Piqua got O’Leary going to third for an inning ending double play.

Frey was 2-for-3 with a double for Troy.

Caleb Akins hurled a two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.

Mason Davis and Cohen Brown combined on a three-hitter for Piqua, striking out four and walking three.

Butler 6,

Tippecanoe 5

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe baseball team scored five runs in the seventh to erase a 5-0 deficit, before Butler used two bunts to win the game in the home 11th.

Bryce Eckert was 3-for-4 for Tippecanoe,, Landon Muhlenkamp was 2-for-3 and Carson Jackson was 2-for-5.

Peyton Schultz and Drew Husic combined to strikeout seven and walk eight.

Miami East 5,

Milton-Union 1

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team got a TRC win Friday.

Vincent Crane was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Carson Smith and Owen Haak combined on a one-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

For Milton-Union, Jacob Grube hurled a nine-hitter, striking out two and walking one.

Newton 10,

Covington 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team got a home win Friday.

Cole Alexander was 3-for-3 with a double, Austin Tippie had a double and two RBIs and Ty Schauer and Brady Wackler had two RBIs each.

Rhett Koffer pitched a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

For Covington, Austin Skaggs, Tanner Palsgrove and Jacob Tipps combined on a six-hitter, walking nine.

Bethel 10,

Riverside 7

DEGRAFF — The Bethel baseball team remained unbeaten in TRC play Friday.

Noah McCann was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Elijah Schroeder had two RBIs, Christian Barker was 2-for-3, Josiah Jackson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Grant Bean and Braylon Schroeder both doubled.

Gabe Veldman, McCann and James Henry combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

National Trail 4,

Lehman Catholic 0

NEW PARIS — The Lehman Catholic baseball team dropped a road game Friday.

Seth Knapke was 2-for-3 and Turner Lachey pitched an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking two.