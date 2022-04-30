Weekend Softball Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team dropped two games in MVL action over the weekend.

On Friday, Fairborn scored three runs in the seventh to win 9-8.

Olivia Anthony was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs.

Caylee Roe was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.

Anthony pitched a 10-hitter, striking out six and walking seven.

On Saturday, Piqua led 3-0 before losing to Greenville 9-3.

Roe was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Anthony and Julia Coppess combined to strikeout two and walk two.

Tipp 10,

Sidney 2

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team got a home win in MVL action.

Ashley Aselage was 2-for-4 and Emily Aselage doubled.

Ally Broering was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Kailey Bryson had a double and two RBIs.

Maddie Carner was 3-for-3 and Kyla Fry doubled.

Ella Henn and Emily Miller combined on a six-hitter, striking out 11 and walking three.

Covington 8,

Lehman 3

SIDNEY — The Covington softbsall team remained unbeaten in TRC play.

Taylor Kirker was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Karyanne Turner was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Reaghan Lemp doubled, Mara Newhouse was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Nigella Reck and Meg Rogers both doubled.

Reck and Rogers combined on a five-hitter, striking out four and walking six.

Miami East

splits games

CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team split two games over the weekend.

On Friday, the Vikings defeated Riverside 9-7 in TRC action.

Jacqueline Kirby was 2-for-4 and Kyleigh Kirby was 3-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBIs.

Kiera Kirby was 2-for-2 with a double and Reagan Howell was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Kaly Fetters slugged a home run.

Kyleigh Kirby and Jacqueline Kadel combined on a nine-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.

On Saturday, the Vikings lost at Tecumseh 11-10.

Kalli Teeters was 2-for-5 with a double, home run and two RBIs.

Kyleigh Kirby was 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs and Kiera Kirby had a home run and two RBIs.

Abigail Kadel was 2-for-4 and Jacqueline Kadel was 2-for-5.

Howell and Fetters both doubled.

Jacqueline Kadel and Kyleigh Kirby combined on an 11-hitter, striking out three and walking four.

Trail 9,

Newton 1

NEW PARIS — The Newton softball team lost in WOAC action Friday.

Laci Miller was 2-for-3 at the plate and pitched a four-hitter, walking one.

Bradford 10,

St. Henry 0

ST. HENRY — The Bradford softball team picked up a non-conference won on the road Friday.

Austy Miller was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and Nylani Beireis was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Alani Canan was 2-for-4 with a double, Abby Fike was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and Remia Harleman had a double and two RBIs.

Izzy Hamilton was 2-for-4.

Beireis and Hamilton combined on a five-hitter, striking out five and walking one.