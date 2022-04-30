Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

April 13

• Subway, 1225 E. Ash St., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

Critical: Person-In-Charge (PIC) unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing. At the time of inspection, the PIC stated that pop nozzles are washed and sanitized, then stored in sanitizer overnight, skipping the rinse step. Instructed PIC that proper cleaning procedure is to always wash, rinse, and then sanitize.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed food employee move from the warewash area to the food prep area and begin to put on gloves without washing hands. Upon informing the PIC, they washed their hands before putting on new gloves.

Corrected during inspection; critical: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed shredded lettuce at 46F. Upon informing the PIC, the lettuce was voluntarily discarded.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. Observed a restroom cleaner stored on top of a cutting board, adjacent to baked bread. After informing the PIC, the restroom cleaner was stored properly.

Improper storage of food items. Observed food product stored on the floor in the freezer. Ensure all food is stored in a clean, dry location at least 6 inches off the floor.

Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Observed food storage pans stored dripping with water (wet nesting). Ensure utensils are fully air-dried before storing.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed multiple cutting surfaces with deep scores and marks. Resurface and/or replace.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed the following not clean to sight and touch: 1. Shelving below food prep areas. 2. Wire racks for storage. 3. Interior of microwave clean.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed the prep-sink without an adequate air gap. Upon informing the PIC, the drain line was cut to an adequate length.

Water treatment device or backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required. At the time of inspection, PIC was unable to produce backflow certification as required.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed a hole in the wall adjacent to the office. Repair so that the wall is smooth and easily cleanable.

Mops dried improperly. Observed a mop stored in the mop bucket with dirty water. Mops should be hung to dry when not in use.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed food debris, dust, and grime throughout the facility floors, walls, and ceilings. Ensure a cleaning frequency is implemented to preclude such accumulations.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection at the time of inspection. Attain the proper training.

Comments: Overall, the facility was well maintained at the time of inspection.

Implement more frequent cleaning of equipment, floors, walls, and ceilings to prevent food residue, dirt, and grime build-up.

• McDonalds, 127 N. Miami St., West Milton: Standard/Complaint/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Employee eating or drinking in non-designated area. Observed an employee eating a chicken nugget over the line where sandwiches are made. Discussed with PIC that eating or drinking should not occur in places where food can be contaminated. Ensure employees are eating and drinking in designated areas.

Critical; repeat: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed an employee eat and touch their clothes without washing their hands before donning new gloves. Discussed with PIC the requirements for when to wash hands.

Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed a mold like build up in the ice machine.

Corrected during inspection; critical: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed slice tomatoes on the line being cold held at 60F. Upon informing the PIC the tomatoes were discarded.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours). Observed lettuce on the line with a time mark stating the lettuce should have been discarded approximately 20 minutes prior. PIC stated that sometimes employees will put new lettuce on top of the old lettuce and not change the sticker. Discussed with PIC to not mix lettuce together and ensure that new pans of lettuce get a correct sticker.

Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Observed pans stacked on the clean dish rack that were still wet. Ensure equipment and utensils are air dried before stacking to prevent wet nesting.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed gaskets on both reach in freezers in disrepair. Observed the frappe machine leaking fluid during the cleaning cycle. Repair equipment to ensure it is intact, tight, or properly adjusted.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food debris in both microwaves. Observed food debris in the bottom of multiple reach in coolers. Observed grease build up on the metal rack above the door next to the three bay sink.

Waste receptacles not covered properly. Observed the dumpster with their lids open. Ensure the lids on the dumpsters are closed after use.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed a build up of ice in the walk in freezer. PIC stated that the freezer door doesn’t close properly, leading to condensation and ice build up in the freezer.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed food debris and build up on the floors and walls throughout the facility. Dust build up was observed on the fans in the walk in cooler. Increase cleaning frequency throughout the facility to prevent build up.

Comments:

Complaint on 13-Apr-2022:

An inspection was done due to a complaint received on 4/13/22.

At time of inspection, no employees were observed coughing. PIC stated the facility does not allow sick employees to work and provided their employee ill ness reporting policy.

At time of inspection, both rest-rooms were observed clean.

At time of inspection, no bare hand contact with ready to eat food was observed.

Complaint not verified at the time of inspection

A standard inspection was done at time of complaint inspection. A lack of hand washing and food safety was observed during the inspection. Management must ensure that employees are trained on proper hand washing.

A reinspection will be done on or after 4-18-22 to inspect the ice machine