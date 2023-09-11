Weekend Sports Roundup

Hunter Steinke led the Piqua golf team to a fifth-place finish Saturday at the Wildcat Invitational.

SPRINGFIELD — The Piqua boys golf team had a fifth place finish at the Wildcat Invitational at Reid Park North Saturday.

The Indians carded a 343 total.

Hunter Steinke led Piqua with an 80.

Other Piqua scores were Sabastian Karabinis 83, Richard Price 88 and Aiden Applegate 92.

BOYS SOCCER

Troy 0,

St. Marys 0

ST. MARYS — The Troy boys soccer team played to a scoreless tie Saturday.

Lucas Hickernell had nine saves in goal.

Tippecanoe 1,

Indian Hill 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team came away with a tie Saturday.

Landon Haas scored the Tipp goal and Michael Jergens had nine saves in goal.

Celina 5,

Piqua 0

CELINA — The Piqua boys soccer team dropped a road game Saturday.

Josh Heath had 29 saves in goal.

Seven Hills 2,

Troy Christian 1

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team lost a home game Saturday.

Max Barnashin had the Eagles goal on an assist from Parker Penrod.

Karter Denson had five saves in goal.

Kenton Ridge 4,

Milton-Union 1

SPRINGFIELD — The Milton-Union boys soccer team dropped a road game Saturday.

Levi Tracy had the Troy goal on an assist from Ben Iddings.

Kade Ullery had four saves in goal and Tyson Wright had two saves in goal.

Newton 1,

Lehman 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys soccer team got its first win Saturday.

Parker Kanet had the goal on an assist from Christian Maxwell.

Elliot Cook had the shutout in goal.

FRIDAY

GOLF

Lehman 162,

Milton-Union 190

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys golf team got a win at Shelby Oaks Friday.

Milton-Union’s Colin Fogle and Lehman’s Noel Petersen shared medalist honors with 37.

Rounding out the scorers for Lehman were Henry Petersen 38, Jack Williams 41 and Shane Frantz 46.

Rounding out the scorers for Milton-Union were Zach Lovin 49, Austin Hodkin 52 and Brian Wooddell 52.

GIRLS

SATURDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Tipp 3,

Bellbrook 2

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team got a 20-25, 18-25, 25-17, 25-22, 16-14 win on Saturday to improve to 9-0.

“Bellbrook hit very well in the first two sets, but our unforced errors buried our rallies,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “We made some adjustments on the net and stopped their clean swings, plus we got much better on lowering our unforced errors (21 in the first two sets, nine in the next two).

“Set five, we had 10 unforced errors, but our offense and no-quit defense sealed the deal, Loved our grit, fight and our intensity.”

Savannah Clawson had 16 kills and 24 digs, Emily Aselage had 15 kills and 21 digs, Lexi Luginbuhl had 13 kills and seven blocks and Bri Morris had 13 kills and four blocks.

Jenna Krimm dished out 44 assists, Faith Siefring had 18 digs and Mara Sessions added 14 digs.

Russia 3,

Covington 2

RUSSIA — The Covington volleyball team lost a marathon match with Russia 25-23, 8-25, 25-10, 16-25, 15-8.

Addie Ventura had 25 assists, 12 digs and four aces and Carlie Besecker had 10 kills, four blocks and nine digs.

Kearsten Wiggins had 15 digs, Hollan Koffer had three aces, 10 kills and nine digs and Mazelle Reck had five kills.

Dahkota Kenworthy had six kills.

Graham 3,

Bethel 2

BRANDT — The Bethel volleyball team lost a marathon match 26-24, 16-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-11 Saturday.

Karlee Plozay had 23 kills, 17 digs and six aces and Layla Moore had 14 kills, seven aces and 10 digs.

Annabelle Adams had eight kills and four aces, Gabi McMahan dished out 26 assists and had 11 digs and Claire Bailey had 21 digs.

Jackson Center 3,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team lost 25-21, 25-8, 25-17 Saturday.

Marissa Corner had 12 kills and five digs.

Kailee Rank had eight kills and six digs and Jenna Baker had 21 assists and five digs.

Bradford 3,

Northridge 2

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team outlasted Northridge 23-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 15-7 Saturday.

Brooklyn Crickmore had eight kills, three blocks and Ryleigh Dotson had eight kills, seven aces and 21 digs.

Vivian Harleman had eight kills and 12 digs, Faith Gray and Addysen Mills had five kills and Kendall Weldy had 16 assists and three aces.

Chloe Hocker had 16 digs, 13 assists and six aces and Lilly Canan had eight digs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tippecanoe 6,

Urbana 0

URBANA — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team cruised to a win on the road.

Chelsea Dettwiller had two goals and Brooke Shaferhad one goal and two assists and Ella Turner had one goal and one assist.

Kayle Dennison and Megan Landis had one goal each and Addison Buxton and Sam Wall had one assist each.

Rachel Vaughn had four saves in goal and Georgia Adkins had one.

Butler 11,

Piqua 1

VANDALIA — The Piqua girls soccer team dropped a MVL game Saturday.

WLS 2,

Milton-Union 0

WEST LIBERTY — The Milton-Union girls soccer team dropped a road game Saturday.

Mariemont 6,

Bethel 1

CINCINNATI — The Bethel girls soccer team dropped a road game Saturday.

Lehman 3,

Newton 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team picked up a home win Saturday.

FRIDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Newton 3,

Franklin Monroe 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team got a 22-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-20 win over Franklin Monroe.

Sienna Montgomery had 24 kills, Bella Hall had 10 kills and three aces and Olivia Rapp added seven kills and three aces.

Makenna Kesling dished out 20 assists and Kylie Velkoff had 19 assists.

Ava Rapp and Estie Rapp had three aces each and Hannah Williams had 15 digs.