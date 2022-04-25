Weekend Tennis Roundup

GREENVILLE – For the second straight match, Troy remained undefeated and pulled out a win by a 3-2 score.

This time, it was Greenville who the Trojans got past.

The match of the day was at first singles, where freshman Yasashi Masunaga continues to impress.

Battling Jack Marchal, Masunaga pulled out the first set 7-6, winning the tiebreaker 7-3.

The second set was tied 5-5 when Masunaga broke Marchal’s serve and held serve to finish off a 7-6, 7-5 win in a two and a half hour match.

At second singles, Henry Johnston rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the first set to win 7-5, 6-2 over Andrew Abell.

Troy’s other win came at second doubles.

Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead were able to outlast Will Getting and Simon Snyder 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.

At third singles, Cam Lambardo lost to Mason Pierri 6-0, 6-1 and at first doubles, Michael Burns and Aiden Miller lost to Mason Middlesteller and Grant Read 6-4, 6-1.