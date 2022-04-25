Serious injuries in Sunday crash, CareFlgith called

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — Four victims were transported, three aboard a pair of CareFlight helicopters, following a crash involving two motorcycles and an SUV on Sunday.

First Responders were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 721 and Sugar Grover-Circle Hill Road around 6:30 p.m. on the report of a crash involving motorcycles and an SUV.

Initial reports from the scene indicating five were injured, including two motorcyclists who were lying face-down in a ditch. Traffic from Miami County 9-1-1 indicated that at least two of the motorcyclists had not been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Pleasant Hill medics and fire personnel requested additional medics respond from Covington Rescue Squad.

CareFlight was put on standby, then called to the scene with a second helicopter requested minutes later. A third helicopter was put on standby but cancelled when it was determined that one of the CareFlight helicopters would be able to transport two patients.

A Pleasant Hill medic transported the fourth victim from the crash scene.

Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.